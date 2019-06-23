Nicki Minaj Shows Off Her Voluptuous Figure In Back-To-Back Bikini Pictures From Her ‘Megatron’ Video

Nicki Minaj is sharing some behind the scenes photos from the video of her latest single.

The “Chun Li” rapper posted two photos from the set of her music video for her single, “Megatron.” In the photo, Minaj is rocking a black patterned bikini with bright orange lining by Fendi. The rapper paired the bikini with a long coverup and bright, hooped earrings. She then decided to wear black open-toed pumps for the snapshot, with her long black hair styled away from her face.

At the time of writing, the bikini pictures received more than 3 million likes combined. The posts also received more than 20,000 comments from fans who were praising the 36-year-old Grammy winner’s amazing curves.

“The baddest in the game call me a groupie if you want,” one follower wrote.

“Body on point,” another follower chimed in.

According to Rolling Stone, “Megatron” is Minaj’s first solo music release since she debuted her album, Queen, in 2018. In the video, Minaj is in a colorful jungle as she “frolics” around and dances seductively in each scene. The rapper is also joined by her boyfriend Kenneth Petty and dances intimately with him throughout the video. While Minaj is the center of attention throughout the video, the ending of the video is explosive, with a green Lamborghini going up in flames. The video was directed by Mike Ho.

In addition to a new video, Minaj has been focusing on other personal and professional projects. The Inquisitr previously shared that the “Super Bass” rapper brought back her popular Queen Radio on Apple Music. During the episode on Friday, June 21, Minaj discussed that she and Petty were taking steps to become newlyweds. She also gushed about how her current relationship is different from the ones she’s had in the past.

“We did get our marriage license,” Minaj shared. “I think I have what I was striving for, just happiness. It was so hard to get to a happy place. Now that I’m there I don’t want to compromise that for anyone or anything.”

Loading...

According to Entertainment Tonight, Minaj also used her platform to discuss Miley Cyrus’ comments about her. Cyrus said back in May that she prefers to listen to Cardi B over Minaj. Minaj said that she felt “disrespected” by Cyrus’ remarks and claimed that the singer has been shady towards her since their spat at the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards.

“Perdue chickens can never talk sh*t about queens,” Minaj said. “She disrespected me in a magazine article for no reason.”

Nicki Minaj’s fans can see more of the star on her Instagram page.