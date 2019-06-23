Instagram Can’t Get Over Kelly Ripa’s Childhood Pics, ‘This Explains So Much’

Kelly Ripa’s Instagram activity is taking fans on a trip down memory lane. On June 23, the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host took to the platform to send her mother birthday wishes. The 48-year-old sent out six snaps. Most showed her mother Esther Ripa and father Joseph Ripa.

Fans have been honing in on the first two pictures, though. They showed a young Kelly. Her face has been proving a talking point over in the comments section.

“You look just like your mom. Happy Birthday to your mom,” one fan wrote.

“This explains so much! #thosegenes” was another comment.

One fan mentioned the All My Children actress’ own daughter Lola Grace Consuelos. The final photo had shown the brunette with her mother and grandmother.

“Your daughter looks so much like your gorgeous mama when she was younger, but also is your spitting image! The beauty runs deep!!!!!” they wrote.

Kelly’s post didn’t seem to be focusing on facial similarities, though. The star had taken to her caption – for Kelly, her mother not having a social media account shouldn’t prevent an outpouring of “love.” Heart, alien, and birthday cake emojis were used. Given the tone of the update, they seemed apt.

Kelly is known for taking to Instagram with family photos. Her marriage to Riverdale star Mark Consuelos now spans over 23 years. Together, the couple are parents to three children. Lola Grace is joined by siblings Michael and Joaquin. Instagram snaps frequently send fans an insight into this high-profile family’s life.

The family has been making recent headlines for more risqué reasons, though. As The Inquisitr reported last week, 18-year-old Lola caught her parents in a steamy moment. Lola had “walked in” on Kelly and Mark having sex. She was promptly informed to leave. While Mark insisted that Lola hadn’t witnessed much, Kelly did confirm that she’d made “eye contact” with her daughter. Details of the incident were shared on Kelly’s morning talk show.

Loading...

For today though, the focus seems to be on how much Kelly resembles her mother.

“Wow…easy to see how much you look like your mom! Happy birthday to your mom,” one user wrote.

The update has proven popular. It had racked up over 60,000 likes within five hours of going live. The same time frame saw over 1,300 fans take to the comments section. The update was liked by Jersey Shore‘s Jennifer “JWoww” Farley.

Kelly has 2.4 million Instagram followers. Fans wishing to see more of this famous mother should follow her account.