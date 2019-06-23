Watch Qatar Vs. Argentina Copa America Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Last Chance For Messi To Advance

Lionel Messi and Argentina sit at the bottom of Group B in the 2019 Copa America, and now must defeat Qatar to have a chance of moving on to the knockout stage.

Lionel Messi, perhaps the greatest player in the world and a five-time Ballon D’or winner, has been a European champion and domestic La Liga champion on numerous occasions in his club career with Barcelona. But on Sunday, the great Messi may be facing his last chance to win a major trophy with his national team, Argentina. Without a win in Argentina’s Sunday Group B finale against Copa America “guest” team Qatar, as SB Nation reports, Messi’s quest would end early. While Argentina is already eliminated from winning the group — that honor goes to Colombia — a second or third place finish with four points in the match that will live stream from Rio Grande do Sul would be enough to get Messi into the Copa quarterfinals.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Copa America Group B match on Sunday, pitting Argentina against Copa America invitee nation Qatar, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. Brasília Time at the 60,540-seat Arena do Grêmio in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, on Sunday, June 23. In Argentina, kickoff will also take place at 4 p.m. Argentina Time, but on the other side of the world in Qatar, the start time will be 10 p.m. Arabia Standard Time.

In the United Kingdom, that kickoff time is set for 8 p.m. on Sunday, British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, noon Pacific. Fans in Japan can catch the live stream starting at 4 a.m. on Monday morning, June 24, Japan Standard Time.

Messi has played just four games for Argentina in 2019, scoring three times — including Argentina’s lone goal against Paraguay on Wednesday to salvage a draw in that game, just barely keeping Argentina in the hunt for advancement, per Soccerway. But on the Qatar front, the Asian Champions feature a prolific scorer of their own in striker Alomoez Ali, who has found the back of the net 10 times in nine national team games this calendar year.

“We have come to compete, not to take pictures, even if we admire the players of the teams we are facing,” Qatar’s Spanish Coach Felix Sanchez told the Middle East news site Al Jazeera.

Buda Mendes / Getty Images

To watch a free live stream of the Qatar vs. Argentina Sunday 2019 Copa America Group B finale, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Al Annabi vs. La Albiceleste Copa America match at no charge.

In Argentina, TyC Sports Argentina streams the game, while in Qatar, BeIn Sports Connect will live stream the match.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream will be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the Qatar vs. Argentina showdown will be streamed live by DAZN Italia, while in Japan, the DAZN sports streaming service also carries the match. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Copa America match is streamed live on the TSN Go sports platform.

Throughout the Caribbean, the game will stream via SportsMax. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of Qatar vs. Argentina, be sure to check LiveSoccer TV.