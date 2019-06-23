Ashley Graham Flaunts Deep Cleavage & Curvy Hips In See-Through Swimsuit

Ashley Graham fans were treated to a fabulous beachside photo on Sunday afternoon. Earlier today, admirers of the curvy model got to see their favorite body-positivity icon in a stunning swimsuit that showcased Ashley’s voluptuous figure in a very alluring display.

Posted to Instagram on the Swimsuits For All page, the eye-catching snap saw Ashley don a jaw-dropping black mesh swimsuit, one designed by the curvaceous plus-size model herself for the brand’s latest beachwear collection. Boasting a plunging neckline and a daring cut-out design, the enticing one-piece gave fans an ample view of Ashley’s bountiful curves, putting some of her best assets on full display.

For this particular photo shoot, the gorgeous Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model took a dip in the ocean, flaunting her hourglass figure in an ensnaring pose that immediately caught the eye of her fans. The bodacious brunette was not alone, as Ashley was accompanied by her sister, Abigail. Posing amid the crystal-blue waves, the Graham sisters got knee-deep in the water and cozied up for a fun shot that sent vacation vibes all over Instagram.

The two ladies appeared to be having a blast in the sun-kissed photo. Playfully splashing the water around, Ashley and Abigail snuggled together in a boisterous embrace and flashed beaming smiles at the camera. Locked in a cheerful hug, the two stretched out one arm each to the photographer as water trickled between the palms of their hands after being coquettishly tossed into the air in their high-spirited play.

Ashley looked nothing short of spectacular in the black see-through swimsuit. The 31-year-old stunner showed some dangerous curves in the skimpy one-piece, which featured a gauzy, chainmail-like pattern that exposed a great expanse of tanned skin. As per usual, the bubbly model unapologetically flaunted her incredible figure, showing off her deep cleavage in the dangerously low-cut swimsuit. At the same time, the vast cut-outs that marked the sides of her bathing suit offered a generous glimpse at her shapely hips.

Cinched at the waist with a narrow string, the swimsuit accentuated Ashley’s taut waistline. Another string wrapped around her curvy hips, drawing attention to the sinuous contours of her curvaceous silhouette and leading the eye toward her voluptuous hips.

As she frolicked in the sparkling water together with her sister, the stunning Sports Illustrated swimsuit model wore her long chestnut-brown tresses in a relaxed hairstyle, letting them cascade over her shoulders in soft waves. She accessorized with large hoop earrings in a flashy bronze color.

As many of her fans will remember, this is not the first time that Ashley has modeled this particular swimsuit. The dark-haired beauty originally wore the daring one-piece in a sizzling photo shared to Instagram earlier this month.

Loading...

Meanwhile, her sister, Abigail, slipped into a full-body taupe swimsuit that beautifully contrasted with her auburn hair. Just like Ashley’s sexy one-piece, Abigail’s bathing suit also sported a gauzy pattern – albeit a lot less revealing.

According to the photo caption, both swimsuits are available for purchase on the label’s website.