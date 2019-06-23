Cardi B Dons A Tight Purple Bodysuit And Fishnets During BET Experience Performance Amid Recent Indictment

Cardi B is seemingly in good spirits following her indictment on Friday, June 21.

The “Please Me” rapper performed on Saturday at the BET Experience in Los Angeles on Saturday, June 22. According to Hollywood Life, Cardi wore a sparkling purple bodysuit that hugged her dangerous curves. The mother-of-one paired the look with fishnet and ankle boots as she took the stage to perform some of her hits. The singer also wore styled her hair in a light blue, long bob, with a center part.

While Cardi didn’t post the look, BET shared a clip of the performance on the network’s Instagram page. In the video, the rapper encouraged the audience to watch the Sunday night ceremony. The Grammy winner is slated to perform on the award ceremony’s stage as well.

Cardi’s performance was one day after she was indicted by a grand jury on two felony counts of attempted assault. According to the Associated Press, the new felony charges are in addition to the “Money” artist’s lesser charges, which include harassment and reckless endangerment. Prosecutors said that Cardi is expected to appear at an arraignment in Queens on Tuesday.

Back in October 2018, the “Press” rapper and her entourage argued with a bartender at Angels Strip Club in Queens. The argument allegedly became violent, and a fight broke out in the club. Cardi and her entourage then reportedly began throwing bottles, hookah pipes and chairs, which caused the bartender and another employee to have minor injuries.

Cardi B dazzles in skin-tight purple bodysuit and fishnet stockings https://t.co/X1lqa7Mo61 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 23, 2019

While initially, Cardi denied the claims against her, she turned herself in at the Flushing precinct soon after the incident occurred. She was then charged with misdemeanors before prosecutors decided to present the case to a grand jury after she rejected their plea deal.

Cardi and her legal team still deny that the rapper caused any harm on the night in question. Her attorney, Jeff Kern, previously told reporters that that he wasn’t “aware of any evidence,” that linked Cardi to the violent acts in question.

Joe Tacopina, an attorney for the alleged victims, tells another side of the story, per People.

“Cardi B ordered and committed violent assaults against my clients, and is being called to justice for her crimes,” he told the outlet in a statement last fall. “Apparently, she thinks her celebrity status puts her above the law since she has bragged to multiple people and on social media that she orchestrated these vicious attacks.”

Fans of Cardi B can see her at the 2019 BET Awards when it airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.