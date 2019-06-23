Romee Strijd Shares Steamy Photo In Tiny Daisy Dukes

23-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd has earned many fans since joining the lingerie brand’s team of stunning Angels in 2015, including 5.5 million followers on Instagram. While Strijd has also worked with several high fashion brands and appeared in many campaigns, the general public knows her best for her work with Victoria’s Secret.

Strijd is accustomed to strutting her stuff on the runway at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show every year in lingerie, so she’s not afraid to show off her assets on Instagram for her followers, as she proved in a recent photo. In the photo — or two photos, to be more specific — Strijd is posing in a street style outfit and appreciating her thankfulness for the warm summer weather. While she’s showed off far more skin in some of her swimwear or lingerie shoots, there’s something about the look that’s undoubtedly sexy.

She’s paired barely-there daisy dukes with a simple black cropped tank, and is rocking some boho-chic boots to go with it. The look is completed by a funky jacket, which she’s half-wearing as she poses for the camera. To top it all off, she’s wearing her hair loose and wavy, a Victoria’s Secret Angel staple look.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the photo, and it amassed over 81,000 likes in less than an hour.

Loading...

Strijd recently became one of the many celebrities to try their hand at YouTube success, as she started her own channel. She already has nearly a million subscribers, thanks to people who recognize her from her modelling.

Her content varies widely, which many of her fans probably enjoy. As many fans likely inquire about her toned physique, she posts her fair share of health and fitness related videos, such as a video about how to stretch and lengthen your legs with yoga poses, and a classic “What I Eat In A Day” video. She also shows fans a few beauty tips and tricks, like how to get the classic bombshell Victoria’s Secret hair.

The majority of her content, however, is simply vlogs that give fans a glimpse into her daily life. Given that models are usually only seen on the runway or in photo campaigns, it’s always intriguing for fans to get a glimpse into their personalities and what they’re truly like. Given that most of Strijd’s YouTube videos quickly get hundreds of thousands of views, it seems that the idea to start a channel was a smart decision on her part.