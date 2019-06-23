‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Stars Chris Randone And Krystal Nielson Talk About Life As Newlyweds

Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson were married at a resort in Mexico.

Chris Randone, the founder of a sales trading company, and fitness instructor Krystal Nielson did not find love initially when they appeared on different seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. Randone first pursued Becca Kufrin’s heart on the 2018 season of The Bachelorette, only to be sent home. Meanwhile, Nielson was eliminated during week six of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. She wasn’t necessarily a fan favorite during her season and got a lot of criticism about how she conducted herself. Nevertheless, Randone and Nielson found one another on Bachelor in Paradise and are now happily married, according to People.

Although they are both very different people, Randone and Nielson appear to be a perfect fit together. Since the conclusion of their time on Bachelor in Paradise, they have dated and were married on June 16 at a resort in Mexico.

The wedding, which fans will get to watch for themselves during the new season of Bachelor in Paradise, included a lot of familiar faces from the Bachelor franchise. The show’s longtime host, Chris Harrison, had the honor of officiating the ceremony, and several former stars of the series were in attendance, including Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti. The pair met through the show years ago and are now engaged and planning a wedding of their own.

Meanwhile, Kufrin, who is dating Garrett Yrigoyen, was even invited to the ceremony. Apparently, there was no awkwardness regarding the fact that she is technically Randone’s ex. Finally, beloved bachelor Ben Higgins also attended the ceremony.

In a recent interview, Randone shared that he is still full of bliss from just having married the love of his life.

“I’m on such a high right now. It hasn’t really sunk in yet,” he said.

He went on to talk about how he couldn’t help but get emotional during the ceremony. He was already tearing up as Nielson made her way down the aisle.

Loading...

“Krystal hadn’t even taken a step [down the aisle] and the tears were coming. I was completely blown away by how beautiful she looked.”

Nielson wore an elaborate Martina Liana wedding gown, and the couple exchanged Neil Lane wedding rings, just like many of the couples that met through the franchise did before them.

The ceremony was reportedly romantic and serious at some points, with a bit of playfulness mixed in.

“My beautiful wife threw cake in my face, I thought the agreement was that wouldn’t take place. So that threw me off,” laughed Randone.