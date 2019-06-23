Canadian Lingerie Model Danielle Knudson Flaunts Insane Figure In New Instagram Video

Canadian lingerie model Danielle Knudson exactly knows how to keep her fans and followers thoroughly interested and engaged in her modeling and social media activities. For the purpose, she makes sure to post several skin-baring snap every week.

This weekend was no exception, as the 29-year-old model took to her Instagram page and shared a jaw-dropping video which immediately sent temperatures soaring. In the video, the stunner could be seen wearing a skimpy bikini which allowed her to put her enviable figure on full display.

The model – who could be seen dancing in the video – not only flaunted her amazing abs and taut stomach, but she also turned her back towards the camera to provide a generous view of her well-toned booty.

She let her slightly-damp tresses down and decided to opt for a makeup-free look which fans fell in love with. She ended the video by blowing some flying kisses for her fans which melted many hearts.

In the caption, the model expressed her happiness because summers have officially started in parts of North America, according to the latest weather forecast. Since many of her female fans often ask about the brand of her beachwear, she told them that the sultry bikini is from a brand called the Beach Bunny Swimwear.

Within less than an hour of going live, and as of the writing of this piece, the video successfully accrued more than 11,000 views and more than a hundred comments where fans could be seen drooling over the model’s hotness. Amassing such an impressive number of views within a short time proves that the video will definitely gain more traction.

“You are a moon shining in the sky,” one of her fans commented on the video. “Why are you so perfect?” Asked another. While a third fan wrote that Danielle has the sexiest body on Instagram and that she deserves to be more popular than she already is.

Other fans wrote words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “you are absolutely stunning,” “true definition of perfection,” and “I am speechless,” to describe Danielle’s beauty, while the remaining fans, per usual, posted hearts, kiss, and fire emojis to express their admiration for the model in a more millennial fashion.

Prior to posting the said picture, Danielle stunned her fans by posting a picture where she could be seen wearing a skimpy black lace bralette to tease her fans. As The Inquisitr earlier noted, her fans branded the lingerie shot as her best pic ever.

According to an article by Maxim, the model is quite fond of baring it all and said that she feels sexiest when she’s naked. She also spoke about her ideal date and said the following, per the article.