Teresa Giudice Stuns In Cleavage-Baring Black Dress

Teresa Giudice showed some serious skin during a night out in New York City this weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Teresa Giudice, was seen having a ball at the New York Summer Explosion event, which she hosted this year.

The event is an annual meetup for professionals to network and offer a mentorship to emerging designers. They also offer model casting.

During her job as hostess, Teresa donned a low-cut black dress with silver sequins. Giudice’s knee-length gown flaunted her ample cleavage and lean legs.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had her long brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulders.

She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing, which included darkened brows, dramatic eyeliner, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. Teresa added to her glam look by rocking a shimmering highlighter, pink blush, and a glossy pink color on her lips.

Giudice accessorized with a pair of long, dangling earrings, a diamond necklace, and multiple bracelets on her wrists. She also donned a watch and rings on both hands to help bring out the color of her light nail polish.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Teresa Giudice and her family are currently going through a tough time at the moment.

Teresa’s husband, Joe Giudice, is in the custody of ICE as he awaits the verdict on whether or not he’s going to be deported to Italy following his prison stint.

Sources previously told Hollywood Life that Joe is in shambles about the thought of being deported, and is having a hard time being separated from his family due to missing important events in their lives, such as his oldest daughter’s recent high school graduation.

“He is really sad and depressed that he is missing important moments with his children and he would love nothing more to get out of the situation he is in with all the deportation issues he is currently embattled with and instead go back to his normal life. He has learned so much from this ordeal and has definitely made sure that he is honoring family in a more respectable manner,” an insider revealed.

The source went on to add that Joe has been profoundly changed by everything he’s been through in the past few years, and that he wants a shot to make things right with Teresa and the girls.

Fans can see more of Teresa Giudice’s life by following The Real Housewives of New Jersey star on Instagram.