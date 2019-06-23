Azealia Banks Vows To Quit Music Industry, Says The Public ‘Doesn’t Deserve Me’

Rapper Azealia Banks has become better known for her controversial views and outspoken nature at this point than for her actual music. She first gained notoriety when she released her smash hit single “212” back in 2011, and started to get fans around the world who loved her music. Any fans who have stuck with her through the years and the various beefs she’s gotten into with other artists will be disappointed to hear that she’s decided to quit the industry altogether, as Hot New Hip Hop reports.
The latest major project she released was back in December 2018, an extended play titled Icy Colors Change. In 2019, she began discussing the studio albums she was working on, which were supposed to be released this year. Now, it seems that the public won’t be getting any music from Banks, as she’s decided she’s simply too talented to release her work.
In a series of over the top posts on Instagram, Banks ranted and raved about the industry and herself. In one of the posts, which she shared on Instagram on June 22, 2019, she included a long caption that stated her plan. She also included a screen shot of a comment from one of her fans with even more ranting on her part.
Stop asking. I’m clearly not ever going to release music again. I’m entirely too good for 3/4 of the public. They don’t deserve me and I don’t deserve to have my life’s purpose attached to “having to work three times as hard as a white woman” lmfao FOH. How about I don’t work at all , collect ebt and make a multi million dollar shit talk YouTube channel effectively making an exponentially higher amount of money than I’d make “working three times as hard” . . . If you cannot tell by now, Azealia Banks has been trying her hardest to hack the “three times as hard as a white woman code” …. some of you may see it as stupidity but I cannot , have not and will never accept that as a rule of my life, I will actually do the exact opposite in order to disrupt whatever spiritual warfare there is attached to that “three times as hard” ideology…. that is not an original black womans thought ….. that is something she has been taught and something I’ve dedicated my life to undoing. Although I was naturally born an exceptionally talented being, it behooves me to exhibit normalcy and humanity outside of being the stellar *over achieving negress* American social archetype each and every one of your favorite black female celebrities are. Even if I must underachieve or be mediocre… I will do so in order for the greater white society to UNDERSTAND, that my existence is NEVER EVER for their comfort, entertainment or consumption. The way whiteness engages with black entertainers is still not sterile enough for me to want to engage at that level. I want the special American psychopath pass given to Quentin Tarantino … until then you can read my rants and listen to the one song I drop a year. ????????♀️
In the second of her ranting posts, she got even more off topic with a strange series of statements in the caption.
“Sad thing is I’m the most intelligent and THE MOST talented female rapper and have been for years. You all will find out when it is too late and I’ve married a Russian and get to raise my kids in a fancy Siberian underground bunker while you all scramble to get indoors for 6pm curfew under us martial law… hate your very limited use of vocabulary… hate yourself for smoking hookah and paying fashion nova $90 for $15 clothes…….. Azealia banks is not your enemy.”
Both of her ranting posts received thousands of comments from fans, many of whom seemed concerned about her health and state of mind. Banks has steadily nurtured beef with other artists in the industry, but her latest posts seem extreme, even for her.
Many expressed that they were still fans of her music and wanted to support her, but that her statements and overall negative attitude were just too much to bear.
Fans will have to stay tuned in the next few days to see if Banks changes her mind about releasing music again, or comments further about her rants.