Azealia Banks Vows To Quit Music Industry, Says The Public ‘Doesn’t Deserve Me’

Rapper Azealia Banks has become better known for her controversial views and outspoken nature at this point than for her actual music. She first gained notoriety when she released her smash hit single “212” back in 2011, and started to get fans around the world who loved her music. Any fans who have stuck with her through the years and the various beefs she’s gotten into with other artists will be disappointed to hear that she’s decided to quit the industry altogether, as Hot New Hip Hop reports.

The latest major project she released was back in December 2018, an extended play titled Icy Colors Change. In 2019, she began discussing the studio albums she was working on, which were supposed to be released this year. Now, it seems that the public won’t be getting any music from Banks, as she’s decided she’s simply too talented to release her work.

In a series of over the top posts on Instagram, Banks ranted and raved about the industry and herself. In one of the posts, which she shared on Instagram on June 22, 2019, she included a long caption that stated her plan. She also included a screen shot of a comment from one of her fans with even more ranting on her part.

In the second of her ranting posts, she got even more off topic with a strange series of statements in the caption.

“Sad thing is I’m the most intelligent and THE MOST talented female rapper and have been for years. You all will find out when it is too late and I’ve married a Russian and get to raise my kids in a fancy Siberian underground bunker while you all scramble to get indoors for 6pm curfew under us martial law… hate your very limited use of vocabulary… hate yourself for smoking hookah and paying fashion nova $90 for $15 clothes…….. Azealia banks is not your enemy.”

Both of her ranting posts received thousands of comments from fans, many of whom seemed concerned about her health and state of mind. Banks has steadily nurtured beef with other artists in the industry, but her latest posts seem extreme, even for her.

Many expressed that they were still fans of her music and wanted to support her, but that her statements and overall negative attitude were just too much to bear.

Fans will have to stay tuned in the next few days to see if Banks changes her mind about releasing music again, or comments further about her rants.