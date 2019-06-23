Christiano Ronaldo’s Girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez Sizzles In Black Bikini On $200,000-A-Week Yacht

Georgina Rodriguez has some perks. The Argentinian native is dating one of the world’s highest-paid soccer players. The 25-year-old girlfriend to Cristiano Ronaldo has been keeping her fans updated on her travels, and judging by Georgina’s latest photos, they come in style.

On June 23, Georgina updated her Instagram. She sent out two similar photos of herself in a sizzling black bikini. The model had been snapped reclining on a white towel aboard a mega-yacht. As The Daily Mail reports, the vessel hired out by the sports star and his girlfriend costs $200,000 a week.

Georgina appeared to have opted for classic style. Her two-piece came void of fancy flourishes, although it wasn’t holding back on the curve-flaunting. The camera had taken in this sensation’s long legs, taut abs, and all-around golden tan. Likewise on show was Georgina’s cleavage. With her brown hair down and the sun beating down on her, the model looked relaxed, glowing, and glamorous.

A geo-tag from Georgina placed her in the luxury French Riviera resort of St. Tropez. Per The Daily Mail, Ronaldo joined his girlfriend on the yacht and brought along his 9-year-old son Cristiano Jr. The newspaper suggested the 34-year-old sports icon to have brought his other two children, but photos didn’t show the full family.

Georgina’s pictures have been getting comments.

“My beauty my Kim Kardashian,” one fan wrote.

Clearly, for this fan, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has some competition.

Georgina might mostly make headlines on account of her high-profile relationship, but she comes as a standalone celebrity. The model has 11.6 million Instagram followers. Her account mostly showcases her life as a fashionista. Sultry updates send fans stylish evening wear, while daytime pictures show the stunner rocking on-trend looks of athleisurewear or denims. There seems to be a strong designer influence in Rodriguez’s wardrobe, though.

A recent snap of Georgina (seen above) showed the model leaning on a helicopter. While her black one-piece came from affordable clothing brand Fashion Nova, a glossy nearby bag appeared to be from luxury luggage giant Louis Vuitton.

The vibe isn’t pretentious from this girl, though. Georgina’s feed regularly shows low-key family snaps of herself with Cristiano and his children. They likewise suggest the soccer player’s girlfriend to have taken on somewhat of a motherhood role.

Georgina’s second yacht update (seen above) racked up over 370,000 likes within one hour of going live. The similar Instagram snap posted some hours earlier currently sits at over 1 million likes. Fans wishing to see more of Georgina should follow her Instagram.