Man Arrested For Trying To Steal Halle Berry’s House

It’s not particularly rare for famous people to have their houses robbed. But this week, one well-known actress was target of a plot to steal her actual house.

Per TMZ, a 59-year-old man executed a scam in which he attempted to move into a Los Angeles-area home owned by Berry, even bringing locksmiths along to change the locks. When he was challenged by workers at the home, he actually called police to tell them it was his house and the workers were trespassing.

The scam involved producing a fake deed to the home, although Berry eventually told police that she didn’t know the man and had not given him permission to be at her house.

The man was arrested and charged with one felony count of procuring and offering a false warranty deed and an additional count of petty theft, with bond set at $36,000. According to TMZ, he was not aware that the home belonged to Berry.

The scam took place over several months. The accused perpetrator, Ronald Eugene Griffin, first showed up at the home in January, and returned in March with the locksmith.

Page Six described the home as “a $3.8 million, Italian-style mansion in Hollywood Hills — which features ocean views, a pool and spa and vaulted ceilings.”

The 52-year-old actress, who won a Best Actress Oscar for 2001’s Monster’s Ball, was also the victim of a home invasion in 2011 at the same house, per TMZ. And last year, following damage from the Southern California wildfires, Berry’s home in Malibu was ransacked by “pirates,” per Eurweb,who had literally arrived at the house by boat.

A man tried to steal Halle Berry's house by changing the locks and showing up with a fake deedhttps://t.co/QWOfJ3EoQ3 pic.twitter.com/2aeIabv61D — ET Canada (@ETCanada) June 22, 2019

Loading...

Berry most recently starred in the movie John Wick 3 opposite Keanu Reeves as Sofia, a fellow assassin who strategically uses deadly dogs in her work.

“[Director] Chad [Stahelski] got me in the best shape of my life, so why not show it?” she said. “These guys worked me so hard. I never worked so hard in my whole life for this little character in this movie,” Berry said in an interview promoting the film, per The Inquisitr.

The actress has also frequently gone viral in the last couple of years for sexy Instagram photos, including some from her intense training for the John Wick movie.

Berry’s other notable credits include Boomerang, Introducing Dorothy Dandridge, the original X-Men movie series, and the James Bond movie Die Another Day. She was also recently voted the most popular Catwoman actress, per CBR.