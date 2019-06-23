Tom Holland Reveals Major ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Spoiler, Fans Are Upset

Tom Holland has earned a reputation for always being a bit too loose-lipped when it comes to promoting his various projects. The problem became a true issue when he was brought into the Marvel universe, where projects are kept very secretive to ensure fans don’t get too much information before the movies come out. However, as Variety reports, Holland is at it again, revealing spoilers for Avengers: Endgame during an appearance he had on The Graham Norton Show. Holland was on the show to promote his latest project, Spider-Man: Far From Home, but he let some information about the latest Avengers flick loose in the meantime.

“The film is a direct continuation of Avengers: Endgame so we deal with the ramifications of the blip, of the death of Tony Stark. Sorry if anyone hasn’t seen the film! If you haven’t, then you’re living under a rock, to be honest.”

Now, it certainly isn’t as egregious to reveal spoilers involving a movie that’s already been released for about a month as it is to reveal spoilers about a project that’s yet to appear in theaters. In fact, the director of the movie had lifted the ban on spoilers, so Holland technically wasn’t breaking any rules. However, some of the fans weren’t too thrilled with Holland spoiling such a major plot point.

While Holland is correct that a lot of people went to theaters to watch the movie almost the moment it was released, there are also many huge fans who haven’t had the opportunity to do so.

One fan took to Twitter, commenting “oh, cheers, Tom Holland! I haven’t seen Avengers Endgame yet. Thanks for the massive spoiler.”

Another shared the reason that her family hadn’t been able to see it in theaters, commenting on Twitter that “we were waiting for it to come on to Sky – we have a one yr old and never go to cinema! Not so much living under a rock!!”

Promoting movies on press tours and on late night shows is an integral part of every celebrity’s job. They’re there to share a few fun facts about themselves, and to build anticipation for the movie or television show that’s about to be released. However, if Holland continues on his path of revealing spoilers and making either the directors and studio, or the fans themselves upset, they may just have to ban him from speaking about any project he’s working on.