Elizabeth Warren And Meryl Streep Both Turned 70 On Saturday

Elizabeth Warren is a Democratic senator from Massachusetts who is running for president in 2020, and has been surging in the polls of late. On Saturday, she took the time to send birthday greetings to a beloved actress who happens to have been born on the same day the senator was.

Both actress Meryl Streep and Senator Warren were born on June 22, 1949, and both turned 70 on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Warren called Streep Saturday to wish her a happy birthday.

“Fun fact: Meryl Streep and I share a birthday down to the year,” Warren tweeted on Saturday afternoon. “(One of us has won multiple Oscars. Hint: It was definitely not me.) Happy birthday, Meryl!”

For her birthday, Warren joined several other 2020 candidates at the Clyburn Fish Fry in South Carolina. Warren’s campaign also asked supporters to sign a birthday card for the candidate at her website; such efforts, including one pushed by President Trump’s re-election campaign last week, are often used by campaigns as email collection gambits, per The Inquisitr.

Streep doesn’t appear to have made a 2020 presidential endorsement yet, but she spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia in 2016, on behalf of Hillary Clinton.

Per the My Birthday Ninja website, other notable people born on June 22, 1949 include actress Lindsay Wagner and Alan Osmond, the oldest sibling in the Osmond family. Larry Junstrom, the bassist for the band.38 Special, was also born on that day.

.⁦@ewarren⁩ is ready to celebrate her birthday with South Carolina today. but first thing’s first – a call to her birthday twin, Meryl Streep! pic.twitter.com/V5mqX8LHCj — Nora Kate Keefe (@norakatekeefe) June 22, 2019

Warren’s birthday means that four of the leading candidates for president — Warren, Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, and President Trump — are now over 70. Trump was the first president to be over 70 at the time that he took office, although Ronald Reagan turned 70 weeks after his inauguration.

According to a CBS News poll last week of battleground states in the Democratic primaries, Warren is currently second to Vice President Joseph Biden. When asked which candidate is their first choice, 31 percent picked Biden, while 17 percent chose Warren. Bernie Sanders was third with 16 percent, followed by Kamala Harris.

Another new poll, the UC Berkeley-Los Angeles Times poll of California Democratic voters, has Warren in second place in that populous state, once again behind Biden. That poll named the former vice president the first choice of 22 percent of likely voters in California, followed by Warren with 18 percent, Sanders with 17 percent, Harris with 13 percent, and South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg with 10 percent. No other candidate escaped single digits in that presidential poll.