‘Big Brother 21’ TV Schedule Revealed

Big Brother Season 21 is just days away, kicking off another summer of reality television shenanigans. Big Brother has been airing for well over a decade, but year after year fans are perplexed when it comes to the show’s schedule. The show airs three times a week but doesn’t always stick to the same routine.

According to the CBS television schedule, the first few weeks will follow a Tuesday/Wednesday/Sunday rotation, but things will change and become a more normal Big Brother schedule in mid-July.

Here’s what’s coming up in the first two weeks of the show, with all airings in Eastern Standard Time:

Tuesday, June 25 — 8-9 p.m. Season premiere Part I

Wednesday, June 26 — 8-9 p.m. Season premiere Part II

Sunday, June 30 — 8-9 p.m. First Sunday episode

Tuesday, July 2 — 8-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 3 — 8-9 p.m. First live eviction

Sunday, July 7 — 8-9 p.m.

Wednesday, July 10 — 9-10 p.m.

Thursday, July 11 — 9-10 p.m. First live Thursday episode

Sunday, July 14 — 8-9 p.m.

After July 14, the normal Big Brother summer rotation will begin with Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday night episodes. Friday night episodes are to be as expected as well, but they are not currently listed in CBS’ television schedule. Friday night episodes are normally special and have something to do with twists in the game. Julie Chen traditionally announces a Friday episode a week before it will happen. Don’t worry fans, as long as you have your DVR set to record Big Brother, it should catch all the episodes no matter what day and time they air.

The live feeds are expected to turn on after the west coast airing of the June 26 episode on Wednesday. The feeds traditionally don’t turn on until after the two-part premiere of the show concludes. The houseguests have already moved in, and as The Inquisitr previously reported, there is already an HOH (Head of Household) who has apparently named nominees. This information was revealed after an audio leak on the live feeds earlier this week which may or may not have been intentional.

There are still rumors regarding the twist in the upcoming season, with the latest suggesting four veterans are returning to be counselors to the newbie houseguests. Since this season’s theme is all about camping, these veterans are said to act as the houseguest’s camp counselors, much like the twist in Season 14. However, the twist is apparently like nothing ever seen before in Big Brother, meaning coaches may not be a thing after all. There were no rumblings about veterans during the audio leak.