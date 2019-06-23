Alice Cooper Says He Has A Death Pact With His Wife

Rock legend Alice Cooper says he and his wife are never going to be apart. According to a conversation that he had with The Mirror, he and wife Sheryl Goddard have promised to end things if the other dies before they do.

Cooper, now the frontman of Johnny Depp’s band The Hollywood Vampires, is no stranger to shocking audiences. While performing as Alice Cooper, he has done everything from stabbing baby dolls during shows to using a working guillotine on stage. He even performed mock hangings on stage, which one time went terribly wrong and almost killed him.

Now, the rocker is shocking people again with his pledge to end it all if his wife dies before he does – and she has pledged the same.

“We’ve made a pact – there is no way of surviving without each other,” he said. “I couldn’t live without her. We always said there will never be a time when one of us will be mourning the other.”

“Whenever it does happen, we are going to go together,” he vowed.

The pair has been married for 43 years and met when she began dancing onstage with him in 1975. Since then, they’ve been inseparable. Not only that, but he says that they’ve been faithful to each other the entire time, no simple feat given the state of most Hollywood and rock marriages.

“I’ve been married 43 years to the greatest girl in the world. We have never cheated on each other,” he said.

Cooper is touring this year, and his wife will be joining him on the road. But while some people might relish the opportunity to take some time away from their spouse, Cooper says that he is looking forward to it because they enjoy being together as much as possible.

“She dances better now than she did in 1975,” he said. “You would think people would want to get away from the wives but she is my best friend. And there is no way of surviving without each other.”

Fortunately, it seems as though the couple might have some time before the big event. Cooper’s mother is 96-years-old and in great shape, according to the rocker. He also says that he maintains his health by keeping the same weight since he was 30, cutting out soft drinks, and not smoking or drinking.

