Emily Ratajkowski Teases Massive Cleavage & ‘Huge’ Reveal On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski is cooking up something major and wants you to know all about it. Earlier today, the gorgeous model, bikini designer, and businesswoman updated her Instagram page with a tantalizing post, letting her massive following know that she has some big news to share.

According to her Instagram update, something very important is going to happen next week, and Emily doesn’t want you to miss it. Hot on the heels of her recent bikini line launch, the stunning brunette has another “huge” reveal coming up on June 25, and she wants to make sure that all of her adoring fans are on alert and know when to tune in and see what it’s all about.

The announcement comes just a couple of weeks after the release of Emily’s latest swimsuit collection under the model’s beachwear and lingerie label, Inamorata Woman, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. The same post was also shared today on the brand’s Instagram page, doubling the anticipation.

To make sure that her message would linger in the minds of her Instagram followers, Emily accompanied the post with a sizzling pic that did quite a lot of teasing on its own. The photo in question gave fans a close-up view of Emily’s Internet-famous décolletage, making a lasting impression in the collective mind of her legions of fans.

For the scorching new snap, the Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model slipped into a plunging, nude-colored crop top that beautifully flattered her incredible figure. Snapped against a subtle, peach background, the busty brunette struck a sultry pose, stretching her body and tucking her hands behind her head in a coquettish gesture that pushed her ample bosom into focus.

In classic Emily Ratajkowski style, the brunette bombshell showed a generous amount of skin in the torrid snap. The London-born beauty unabashedly flashed her deep cleavage in the skimpy attire, nearly spilling out of the dangerously low-cut top. Closely cropped to her bust, the hot top put her buxom curves on full display, driving fans wild.

Needless to say, Emily sizzled in the revealing crop top. A knotted detail in the front gave the garment a feminine, delicate touch, further drawing attention to her busty assets. At the same time, the 28-year-old stunner showed off her impossibly taut waistline and toned abdomen, sending pulses racing with her skin-baring snap.

For her sweltering photo shoot, the raven-haired beauty pulled back her long tresses in a high ponytail that accentuated her beautiful features. She further highlighted her gorgeous visage with flawless makeup, which included a shimmering gold eyeshadow, dramatic eyeliner, and a dab of nude lipstick.

As expected, the snapshot stirred a lot of reactions on Instagram, garnering close to 60,000 likes in under 10 minutes of having been posted. At the time of this writing, the photo has been live for a little over an hour and has already amassed more than 182,000 likes. In addition, 380 people flocked to the comments section to compliment the supermodel on her ravishing look, as well as to venture a guess about her upcoming big reveal.

“cannot wait,” wrote one fan in response to her post, adding a heart emoji for emphasis.

“Wow i [sic] can only wonder!!! Is it a new hairstyle? Lol,” penned another.

“I hope it’s a make up [sic] line or skin care line cuz [sic] your face is flawlessly Gorgeously Beautiful,” noted a third person.

Meanwhile, others couldn’t help but gush over Emily’s stunning beauty, showering the pillowy-lipped model with compliments.

Loading...

“Beautiful,” remarked one person, ending their comment with a pair of heart emojis.

“Hot beauty,” read a second message, trailed by a string of flattering emojis and the hashtag “believe_that.”

“Are u real hahha??” quipped one of her Instagram followers, inserting a heart emoji and a fire emoji into their post.

“mmmm gorgeous @emrata,” said a fourth comment, followed by a fire emoji and four heart-eyes emojis.

One particularly ardent fan took the time to write Emily a lengthy and rather poetic message of admiration.

“If there is something in the world more tender than a rose petal, a [sic] prettier blooming orchid, more charming than a morning dewdrop in the rays of the rising sun – then it is only you.”

To find out what Emily has in store for her fans, don’t forget to check out either her personal Instagram profile or the Inamorata Woman page on Tuesday.