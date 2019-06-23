Kim Kardashian Wows In Pink Metallics After Sizzling Bikini Snaps

Kim Kardashian has been making major headlines. The 38-year-old recently joined her sister Kourtney Kardashian and Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick on a luxury Costa Rica getaway. While paparazzi photos showed the KKW Beauty founder on sunny shores in sizzling swimwear, today offers a different look from the mother of four.

On June 23, Kim updated her Instagram. A photo showed the star exiting a building. Kim had opted for an unusual outfit, although it did channel all things girly. Kim’s ensemble came as edgy athleisurewear. Her metallic leggings were skin-tight and an electrifying shade of mauve. They’d been paired with a casual pink sweater with “Holy Spirit” written across it. The reality icon had been snapped looking cautiously sideways as she walked in Yeezy slides. Her new bob was as on-point as her makeup – in short, Kim was proving a knockout.

Given a Yelp sign and other Anglophone writing in the background, it can be assumed that Kim’s picture didn’t come from Costa Rica. Kim appeared alone – the picture didn’t show her husband Kanye West or any of her four children.

Today’s update comes less than 48 hours after Kim was papped in a variety of beachy swim looks that included a sizzling black bikini. Photos obtained by Splash News showed Kim strolling the beaches in her black two-piece with a matching sarong.

A beach trip from one of the world’s biggest fashion faces doesn’t just come as one look, though. As The Daily Mail reported yesterday, Kim was also photographed in a cheeky and thonged black swimsuit. The luxury getaway also saw the brunette flaunting her famous curves in dazzling blues.

Kim’s update today might not have thrown fans swimwear, but it’s still getting comments.

“Such a cutie!!” one fan wrote.

“Them yeezy flip flops laaaaarge” was another comment.

Kim had, indeed, opted for footwear from her husband’s popular Yeezy line. Kanye West likely has his famous wife to thank for the recent success of his sportswear range. Kim devotes many of her Instagram posts to promoting Yeezy – from parking looks showing the latest Yeezy “drop” to wearing the apparel on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kanye’s wife ensures that the merchandise is visible throughout her activities.

Kim’s Costa Rican vacation also saw North West enjoying the exotic sunshine. Kim’s 6-year-old daughter was photographed in the water with her mother. The pair did not, however, appear joined by Kim’s other children. Four-year-old Saint, 1-year-old Chicago, and May-born baby Psalm were not spotted.

Bikini snaps from Kim might tick major boxes for her fans, but today’s stylish display has proven just as wowing.