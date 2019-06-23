Ayesha Curry Spreads Legs Open In Sexy Pink Jumpsuit

Once again, Ayesha Curry is nailing her outfit.

As fans know, Ayesha has gained widespread fame after marrying Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry. Since she was thrust into the spotlight years ago, Ayesha has made a name for herself as a celebrity chef. So far, the beauty already boasts an Instagram following of over 6.6 million, and that number continues to grow each and every day — thanks to both her fashion-forward photos as well as her cooking pics. In the most recent image posted to her account, Curry looks nothing short of amazing.

The new update shows two photos of the mother of three looking incredible as she strikes a pose. In the first snap in the series, the 30-year-old sits on a set of stone steps, her legs open, and resting one arm on her knee. Curry rocks a sexy pink jumpsuit that shows off her beautiful curves as she looks off into the distance

The bombshell wears her long locks straight and pulled halfway back in a topknot, as well as a face full of beautiful makeup complete with eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, and matte lipstick. The second photo in the series gives followers an up-close and personal look at the celebrity, who matches her eyeshadow to her jumper.

Since the post went live on her account, it’s earned Curry a ton of attention from her loyal fans with over 352,000 likes in addition to 2,500-plus comments. Some followers commented on her sexy little outfit while countless others just let her know that they are huge fans.

“Yeah, I’m gonna need this jumpsuit STAT,” one follower wrote.

“I love ur natural beauty,” another Instagram user wrote.

“Omg LOOOVE this jumpsuit. Where is it from? Also seen this on Sofia Richie. Its sooo hott especially on you. Need it in my life. Hehe,” another follower commented with two heart emojis.

Earlier this week, the Deseret News shared that Ayesha made headlines for a recent interview that she gave to Jada Pinkett Smith on Red Table Talk. Since her husband is a celebrity, she told Smith that there are always women throwing themselves at him, and it gives her a little bit of a sense of insecurity at times.

“Something that really bothers me, and honestly has given me a sense of a little bit of an insecurity, is the fact that yeah, there are all these women, like, throwing themselves (at him), but me, like the past 10 years, I don’t have any of that,” she dished. “I have zero — this sounds weird — but, like, male attention, and so then I begin to internalize it, and I’m like, ‘Is something wrong with me?'”

A little bit later in the week, Steph clarified his wife’s statements and said that sometimes what she says is “taken out of context” and if people heard her full story, they would likely have a different reaction.