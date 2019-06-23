A Friend Of Jennifer Dulos Describes The Fear The Missing Mother Had Of Her Estranged Husband

Missing mother of five Jennifer Dulos was reportedly afraid for her life before she ever went missing.

Missing Connecticut mother of five, Jennifer Dulos, is still missing and the case surrounding her disappearance seems to be getting more complicated than ever. The 50-year-old mom was last seen in New Canaan, Connecticut on May 24 after she dropped her kids off at school. Her estranged husband, 51-year-old Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, 44, were later arrested for tampering with evidence and failing to cooperate with the case. Now, a friend of Jennifer’s is explaining just how scared for her life the missing mother was before she ever went missing, according to The New York Post.

It appears that Fotis and Jennifer had a rocky past. She had accused him of threatening her and being verbally abusive. She finally filed for divorce from him in June of 2017, after a 13-year marriage. After their separation, Jennifer only found herself more afraid for her life because of her estranged husband.

“She knew how enraged he was that she took this step,” Jennifer’s friend said of her decision to move forward with the divorce.

“She said he was verbally abusive and maniacal and implied that he was physically abusive, too,” they continued.



The fact that Jennifer was scared of Fotis was something the court was actually aware of long before now. After filing for divorce, the mother went to court to pursue custody of their five children. The kids are now between the ages of 8-years-old and 14-years-old. In court documents, Jennifer explained that she knew Fotis would try and get back at her for filing for divorce in one way or another. She even accused him of divulging frightening plots of revenge to those who had acted against him.

“I know that filing for divorce, and filing this motion will enrage [Fotis]. I know he will retaliate by trying to harm me in some way. . . During the course of our marriage, he told me about sickening revenge fantasies and plans to cause physical harm to others who have wronged him.”

In one particular story, he talked to Jennifer about flying a plane over the home of an ex-client and dropping a brick over it. Whether or not this is a plan he actually followed through with or just talked about was not clear.

Michelle and Fotis are looking guiltier than ever in having something to do with Jennifer’s disappearance. On the night that Jennifer went missing, the couple was seen driving all night long, depositing various bags in dumpsters. Jennifer’s blood was later discovered in some of the bags.