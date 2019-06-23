Amazon And Netflix Join Together To Roast Christian ‘Good Omens’ Protestors

A group of Christian protesters joined together to create a petition asking Netflix to cancel the show Good Omens. The only problem is that the show was created by and airs on Amazon Prime. So the two streaming services joined up to poke a little fun at the mistake.

It all started, as The Inquistr previously reported, when the Christian Return To Order group created a campaign calling on Netflix to remove its new show Good Omens.

The show is an adaptation of the Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett novel of the same name. The show stars Michael Sheen and David Tennant as an angel and demon who are good friends. It also features Frances McDormand as the voice of God and Mad Men star Jon Hamm as the archangel Gabriel.

“This type of video makes light of Truth, Error, Good and Evil, and destroys the barriers of horror that society still has for the devil,” the group wrote in its petition, which has since been removed.

The group also took issue with the voice of God being female and complained that the show “mocked” God’s wisdom, according to Vanity Fair, and they took issue with the portrayal of the Antichrist.

“God is voiced by a woman,” the group said. “The Antichrist, who will oppose the Kingdom of God, is portrayed as a normal kid that has special powers and a mission to destroy the world which he doesn’t really want to do.”

Netflix posted to its Twitter account promising not to make any additional episodes of the show in response to a tweet from The Guardian about the petition.

“ok we promise not to make any more,” it wrote.

Amazon Prime couldn’t help but get in on the action. They responded to a Vanity Fair tweet about the group’s petition with a promise to cancel Stranger Things – a show produced and aired by Netflix.

Hey @netflix, we'll cancel Stranger Things if you cancel Good Omens. ???? https://t.co/EJPmi9rL7g — Amazon Prime Video US (@PrimeVideo) June 20, 2019

Gaiman, who moved forward with the series at the urging of Pratchett, who died in 2015, weighed in on the situation with a tweet of his own.

“I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get # GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really,” he wrote.

Return to Order functions under The Foundation for a Christian Civilization group, and it isn’t the first time they have gone after popular culture. They have also petitioned against the game Cards Against Humanity, the movie Office Christmas Party, and the AMC show Preacher.