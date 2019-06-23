Farrah Abraham Goes Braless As She Spills Out Of Barely-There Bodysuit

Farrah Abraham attended an event in Hollywood over the weekend, and she put her eye-popping cleavage on display in the process.

On Saturday morning, Farrah Abraham was one of the many who attended the Hollywood Unlocked and PrettyLittleThing Social Impact Brunch.

The former Teen Mom OG star walked the pink carpet and posed for photos in a very racy ensemble. Abraham rocked a skintight black bodysuit with a one-shoulder strap.

The outfit hugged all of Farrah’s famous curves and left little to the imagination as she opted for a no-bra look underneath.

The reality star’s ample cleavage is seen spilling out as she twists and turns while tousling her hair as she poses for photos at the event.

At one point, Farrah even grabs a hold of herself to make sure that she’s not having an embarrassing wardrobe malfunction by exposing her bare chest to the world.

The back of Abraham’s bodysuit boasted an open view to show off even more skin, and Farrah completed her look by sporting some strappy heels.

The single mother had her long, brown hair parted to the side and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also donned a full face of makeup for the outing.

Farrah Abraham’s glam look included a darkened eyebrow, bronzed glow, and thick lashes. She also added pink blush and nude lips as she accessorized with a dainty gold chain around her neck.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Farrah recently made headlines when it was rumored that she may be headed back to Teen Mom OG following Bristol Palin’s exit from the show.

Abraham took to social media to clear up those rumors, revealing that it is very unlikely that she would ever return to the MTV franchise.

“I guess someone has left Teen Mom OG, the show that I started, 16 and Pregnant way back when. I know you guys all want me to have my own show, but I’m really creating and waiting for the right time for that. And maybe it’s not yet,” Farrah told her fans on social media.

“I am definitely not ever, probably, coming back to Teen Mom. I have so moved on, and I think it was such a great way to move on. Between all the lies and conspiracies and every other thing that happened when I left Teen Mom — I definitely wasn’t fired, I’ve never been fired,” Abraham added of the rumors.

Fans can see more of Farrah Abraham’s sexy looks by following the reality star on her Instagram account.