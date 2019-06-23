Beth Chapman’s Daughter Shares Heartwarming Photo Of Parents Amid Coma News

Dog the Bounty Hunter star Beth Chapman is currently in a medically induced coma, and the news of her condition has shocked the reality star’s fans. Beth has been battling throat cancer for the second time in a few years, and this time around she has forgone chemotherapy. News broke of Beth’s condition early Sunday morning, after her husband, Duane “Dog” Chapman, told Hawaii News Now about the sad situation. Dog also asked for prayers on his Twitter account, and the couple’s youngest daughter, Bonnie Jo Chapman, also posted a little something on Twitter.

In a new tweet just before the news broke, Bonnie shared a photo of her father and mother during happier times. The photo is simple, showing off the couple smiling and they cozied up next to one another. Bonnie added two heart emojis to the post and didn’t explain anything behind her sharing the image.

Bonnie shared the image three hours before Dog shared his tweet asking for prayers. It was likely that Bonnie knew of the impending situation with her mother, and decided to put something out there on social media that would comfort her and fans wanting to know what was going on.

Under the new tweet from Bonnie, fans began sharing their prayers for Beth as she goes through this sad health battle.

“Bonnie and Dog.. Very saddened by this. I so enjoy your episodes. This situation is more important to me..prayers to you both. To Beth for a quick recovery!!” one fan tweeted.

“Sending so much Love, Light, Blessings, Strength, Prayers and Healing Energy, your way as well as your Mama & Family!” another added.

There has been no update on Beth’s condition at this time, and for now, there’s no known reason why she had to be put in a medically induced coma. Fans are sticking close to the social media pages of Dog, Bonnie, Cecily Chapman, and Leland Chapman hoping for some clarity soon.

Beth’s struggle with throat cancer was to play out on the couple’s upcoming WGN America Show, Dog’s Most Wanted. As with their other reality shows in the past, the program would follow the couple and their family as they tracked down criminals on the run, while also mixing in family moments and stories.

Dog’s Most Wanted is expected to debut this fall. It’s unknown if Beth’s current condition will derail the show’s airing, or if it will remove it entirely from television.