Priyanka Chopra Bares Plunging Cleavage Weeks After Baby ‘Bump’ Photos Go Viral

Priyanka Chopra has been spotted on the streets of Paris, France. The 36-year-old has had the media lens focused on her ever since she started dating pop icon Nick Jonas – fans are still getting over the couple’s lavish 2018 wedding.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 23, the actress was photographed on the French capital’s streets. She seemed to be sending out quite the display. Photos obtained by the newspaper showed Chopra stylishly clad in a belted jumpsuit in dark grays. The all-in-one piece was covering the Bollywood sensation’s legs, but the low-cut neckline was daring, as it showed plenty of cleavage. Priyanka paired her look with statement, white-block heels, and a monogrammed Dior bag. She was joined by 26-year-old Nick.

The Daily Mail states Priyanka’s Paris trip to come with a purpose. The star is in France to join her husband Nick for his brother Joe’s upcoming wedding ceremony to Sophie Turner. Joe married Turner in Las Vegas earlier this year. The couple is, however, set to mark their marriage with a Paris event.

Today’s photos come less than a month after The Inquisitr reported major pregnancy rumors for Priyanka.

In early June, an Instagram photo of Priyanka and Nick went viral after fans thought they’d spotted a possible pregnancy. The snap (seen above) showed Chopra and her husband in a Romeo and Juliet-like pose – while the amusing picture appeared to replicate a famous scene from the Shakespearean play, it wound up fueling pregnancy rumors.

“It is just me or does PC looks [sic] kinda pregnant???” was one probing comment.

“Is that a bump?” another fan asked.

Rumors of a pregnancy for this couple might sweep the Internet, but Priyanka appears to have set the record straight on her plans to start a family. As People reported in February, Priyanka opened up on whether or not a baby might come in the near future.

Loading...

“We both know that that’s something that needs to happen, but it’s not something I think about very much. We’re both very driven, we love our work, we’re married to our work, and we’re both very supportive of each other’s work. So I’m sure it will happen in an organic way.”

Daring as today’s outfit was, it did double as a covered-up look, as Chopra had opted out of the midriff-baring ensembles she is known for donning. Fans keen to see Chopra become a mother likely have something new to talk about.