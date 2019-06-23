Sofia Richie Gropes Herself In Glitter Bra For Sexy Instagram Video

Sofia Richie held nothing back on Instagram as she was getting ready to hit the town with her close friends Kendall and Kylie Jenner over the weekend.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner took some behind the scenes videos of herself getting ready for a girls night out with her older sister and Sofia Richie.

In one clip, Kylie films Sofia standing in front of a vanity mirror with Hollywood lights surrounding it. Richie rocks a silver glitter bra and a pair of high-waisted black pants.

The ensemble flaunts Sofia’s ample cleavage, toned arms, and insane abs. Richie has her long, blonde hair pulled back into a voluminous puff with pieces of her bangs hanging down to frame her face. She also sports a full face of makeup for the outing.

Sofia’s glam look includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and silver eye shadow. She also includes a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and nude lips as she accessorizes with some dangling earrings and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

In the video, Kylie can be heard screaming “wow, wow” as Sofia shows off her look, even groping her chest in the sexy glitter bra. “It all came together,” Richie says of her racy look while posing for the camera.

As many fans know, Sofia Richie has been friends with Kendall and Kylie Jenner since childhood. However, they have an even bigger connection now.

Sofia currently dates Scott Disick, who used to date Kendall and Kylie’s oldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. Scott and Kourtney share three children together, Mason, Penelope, and Reign, making Disick a lifelong part of the Kardashian-Jenner family.

However, there are no hard feelings within the family. Everyone gets along great, and People Magazine reports that Kourtney, Scott, and Sofia are often seen spending time together with the kids. They have even taken family trips together.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, if Sofia gets her way she’ll be more than just Scott’s girlfriend. The model allegedly is waiting for Disick to pop the question to her, and is said to be getting annoyed that he hasn’t already done it.

“Sofia is getting very impatient. She has been trying to remain confident that he will want to marry her, but her hope is starting to dwindle,” an insider told Radar Online.

The source also claims that Richie believes Disick’s close relationship with Kardashian could be the reason he’s hesitant to propose.

“Sofia thinks that there is more than meets the eye as far as that is concerned. She has wanted the same thing for over a year now — a ring and a baby — and Scott needs to make one of those things happen stat,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Sofia Richie by following the model on social media.