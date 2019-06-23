Rihanna Mocks Donald Trump In Savage New Instagram Post

Rihanna has no problem going after those she disagrees with — even if that includes the President of the United States.

The singer has always been vocal when it comes to her political opinions, and she made sure to let Donald Trump know that she is not a fan of his extreme anti-immigration stance. RiRi took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of herself and a group of racially-diverse women holding up a white Fenty t-shirt with the word “Immigrant” written across it in big black lettering. Not only that, she also directly tagged President Trump in the caption, to make sure the photo somehow got to him in a show of typical Rihanna defiance.

The Barbados native just dropped recently her first Fenty collection, and it seems like she is game for making bold political statements through her fashion creations. All eight ladies appeared to be in high spirits as they posed with the new t-shirt for the group photo, which was taken on the day that Rihanna unveiled the New York City location for her Fenty line at The Webster, as she rocked the same pink dress.

One of the women was Orange Is The New Black star Dascha Polanco, who took to the comment section to drop an empowering message: “From a VISA to GREENCARD we in this bih running sh**.” Model Joan Smalls also offered her two cents, writing, “This is what’s been making America Great! Dedicated and inspiring individuals.”

Rihanna’s post comes amid a nationwide outcry following Trump’s intense crackdown on illegal immigrants. According to CNN, the U.S. President had ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids across 10 major cities in the country, which he now decided to postpone for two weeks until Republicans and Democrats in Congress “can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start!,” as per his Twitter.

ICE planned on arresting and deporting about 2,000 immigrant families during the raids, which were supposed to start on Sunday but were delayed after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi talked to Trump and asked him to call them off.

Rihanna herself is an immigrant who does not hold U.S. citizenship, as per Cheat Sheet, but that doesn’t stop her from being vocal about American politics. She told The Cut that she was proud of that specific “immigrant” t-shirt, which she picked as one of her favorite works.

“To know that you can come from humble beginnings and just take over whatever you want to, dominate at whatever you put your mind to. The world becomes your oyster, and there’s no limit,” the 31-year-old said.