Kendall Jenner Flaunts Her Supermodel Body In Sexy Cheetah-Print Gown

Kendall Jenner flaunted her fabulous figure on social media this weekend, proving once and for all just why she’s one of the highest paid models in the world.

According to The Daily Mail, Jenner headed out on the town for a girls night with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, and their friend, Sofia Richie, who is dating the father of their niece and nephews, Scott Disick.

In a video clip posted to Kylie’s Instagram story, Kendall is seen getting sexy in a mid-length cheetah-print gown. The dress boasts a low cut, which flaunts the model’s ample cleavage and toned arms.

The dress also has a thigh-high slit, that allowed fans to get a peek at Kendall’s extremely long and lean legs. In the video, Kendall snuggled up to her younger sister as they gave their best sexy poses in the mirror.

Jenner completed her look by rocking some strappy black heels, as she had her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands for the outing. She also rocked a full face of makeup for her girls night out.

Jenner’s glam look included a darkened eyebrow, thick lashes, pink blush, and a light color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner may have needed a girls night out after reports that she and her boyfriend of about a year, NBA star Ben Simmons, have split.

Kendall and Ben became an item last summer, and were seen spending tons of time together in L.A. During the NBA season, Jenner was also seen watching many of Simmons’ games with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, things seemed to fizzle out around playoff time.

“Ben was swept off his feet by Kendall and everything was great to begin with, but as time went by distance got in the way of their relationship. Kendall’s traveling the world with her modeling career and wants to have fun,” a source told Life & Style.

Meanwhile, the source added that recently Kendall’s in no rush to settle down and become a mother like the rest of her sisters.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” the insider stated.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner and her modeling snaps by following her on Instagram.