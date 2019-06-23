Sophie Turner Rocks Daisy Dukes On Leggy Lunch Date After Dr. Phil Hijacks Kiss Photo

Sophie Turner is turning heads. The Game of Thrones star has been papped in Paris, France with her husband, Joe Jonas – this couple is making all kinds of headlines right now. The 23-year-old actress and her pop star man may have already tied the knot, but their Las Vegas wedding is set for part two – the couple will have a ceremony in the romantic French capital.

On June 23, The Daily Mail obtained photos of the two arriving at Paris’s Joel Robuchon restaurant. Sophie was putting on quite the leggy display, as the blonde had opted for tiny Daisy Dukes. Her shorts were mostly covered by a chic plaid blazer in earth tones, but they did flash the star’s long legs. Turner paired her look with a printed tee and white sneakers.

Joe was photographed next to his wife. He cut a smart-casual figure in dark pants and a gold-colored jacket. Hints of gold stripes from his black shirt were visible beneath the outerwear.

The couple’s lunch date might not have given fans a public display of affection, but social media has. Just yesterday, Sophie updated her Instagram. Her snap showed her and Joe leaning in for a kiss with a romantic Eiffel Tower backdrop.

As The Daily Mail reports, Dr. Phil swooped into the comments section – the talk show host seemed to have given away the couple’s ceremony date.

“Easy now! 1 week to go! Ha! See you at the wedding,” he wrote.

As Elle reports, Sophie and Joe’s recent Vegas wedding was supposed to be kept under wraps. A video of the couple’s nuptials was shared to Instagram by Diplo. Sophie opened up after the leaked footage. The actress acknowledged that she would have preferred the wedding to be a secret. She equally admitted to finding the leak amusing, but her words suggested privacy to be a priority.

“I think at some point I would have had to stop saying ‘fiancé’, but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that’s how it should always be. It’s not about the dress, it’s not about the food. It’s about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever.”

Sophie and Joe appear to have chosen an especially romantic destination for their upcoming celebration. The lunch date didn’t send fans any wedding clues, but it did show off this sensation’s long, toned legs. Fans wishing to see more of Sophie or Joe should follow their Instagram accounts.