Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Wife, Beth Chapman, In Medically Induced Coma Amid Cancer Battle

Dog The Bounty Hunter’s wife, Beth Chapman, is currently in a medically induced coma as she continues her battle with cancer.

According to a statement given by Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman and his family to Hawaii News Now, Beth Chapman was taken to Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu and admitted to the ICU, where she was placed in the coma by doctors.

In their statement, the Chapman family “humbly ask everyone to please pray for Beth,” as well as offer their “sincere thanks to everyone for their prayers throughout Beth’s battle with cancer.” In the early hours of Sunday morning, Duane took to his Twitter account to ask for prayers for his wife as well, and his fans didn’t disappoint.

Meanwhile, the family didn’t divulge any other information on Beth’s condition, or what medical crisis led her to be in the hospital and in a coma. As many fans know, Beth has been battling cancer for years. She has been in and out of the hospital often, and Duane has been by her side through it all.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Beth was rushed to the hospital back in April for breathing issues, but she continued to film the couple’s latest show, Dog’s Most Wanted.

Late last year, Dog The Bounty Hunter opened up about dealing with Beth Chapman’s cancer diagnosis.

“I don’t listen to the bad news. I don’t want to hear it. … I pray a lot, anywhere. I cry all the time. I’m a sinner. I pray a lot. I have done double that. I constantly ask God to heal my honey and make sure He takes care of it. I’ve been telling Him that I’m going to try and quit smoking and cursing. I’m a deal maker, and I’ll do anything,” Dog stated.

Hollywood Life reported that Duane and Beth have also revealed that filming their reality show, in which they hunt down criminals, has been a welcomed distraction from their reality at times. In the past, Duane revealed that Beth told him she may be dying, but that as long as they’re on the road together chasing the bad guys with their family, they don’t have to think about.

Sadly, the couple couldn’t outrun their problems, and Chapman revealed that the first thing he thought about when he had a day off was about his wife’s cancer.

Fans can look for updates on Beth Chapman’s health by following her husband Duane “Dog The Bounty Hunter” Chapman on social media.