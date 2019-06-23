‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Video: ‘Emma Is Dead’ & Thomas Buys Drugs

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video for the week of June 24 shows that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) murdered Emma Barber (Nia Sioux) when he rammed her car over the railing. The promo also shows that at least two people are questioning Thomas’ actions, and that he will engage in some risky behavior.

Thomas Forrester Killer Emma Barber

B&B fans worst fears will be confirmed.

“Emma’s dead.”

The young intern died in a car accident. She had been rushing to Hope’s house to tell her that her daughter was alive. However, Thomas slammed his car into hers. Emma’s car went over the guardrail and into a ravine. Emma died on the scene.

Flo Questions Thomas

Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is immediately suspicious of Thomas. She knows that he threatened all of them to keep the news of Hope’s baby quiet. She will ask him, “Where were you?”

“Excuse me?” Thomas won’t appreciate Flo’s line of questioning.

When Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) jumps in to defend Flo, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers video shows that Thomas will warn him, “Be very careful what you say next.”

The designer will continue to intimidate Flo, Xander, and Zoe. Now that they know what happened to Emma, they will be wary of Thomas and even more afraid to tell the truth.

Flo Warns Zoe On The Bold And The Beautiful

B&B fans will remember that Zoe was the only one who agreed with Thomas’ decision to keep the secret. She even told Xander that she hoped that Thomas could stop Emma from telling Hope. However, Flo will have some wise words for Zoe.

She will tell her, “There’s something not right about him.” Flo thinks that Thomas is obsessed with Hope and that he has been acting very strangely.

Thomas’ Promise To Hope

Thomas will tell Hope, “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for you.” It seems as if he would even murder to keep his dream alive.

Brooke Confides In Bill

Brooke will turn to her ex-husband and tell him her concerns about Thomas. She thinks that Thomas’ attachment to Hope is unhealthy.

After hearing Brooke out, Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) will tell her, “You’re right to keep an eye on him.”

Thomas Buys Drugs

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Thomas will call an old friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero). The spoilers clip show that Vincent will hand over a packet of drugs.

“This stuff is good? It will do the trick?”

“It’s the best,” Vincent replies.

Thomas Frightens Hope

Thomas will enter Hope’s cabin unexpectedly. She immediately jumps up and says, “Where did you come from?”

“I swear you said, ‘Come in’,” Thomas lies.

“No,” a visibly frightened Hope replies.

Thomas will enter Hope's cabin unexpectedly. She immediately jumps up and says, "Where did you come from?"

"I swear you said, 'Come in'," Thomas lies.

"No," a visibly frightened Hope replies.