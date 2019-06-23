Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin On Opposite Coasts After His Trademark ‘Blocked’ Her Plans

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin attend the John Elliott front row during New York Fashion Week: The Shows on September 6, 2018 in New York City.
Justin Beiber and Hailey Baldwin have been spotted on the opposite ends of the U.S. While 25-year-old Justin was in Beverly Hills, California yesterday, his wife was thousands of miles away in New York City.

As The Daily Mail reports on June 23, the loved-up couple isn’t just making headlines for being apart. There’s been a hiccup in the supermodel’s attempts to launch her own cosmetics line. Hailey had attempted to file a trademark for “Bieber Beauty.” Documents obtained by The Blast showed the 22-year-old’s applications. The media outlet confirmed yesterday that they had been refused – a “likelihood of confusion” and “similarity of marks” to Bieber’s own trademark were stated to be the reason for denial.

The whole affair seems unfortunate. Justin’s trademarks were inked in 2003 – the “Sorry” singer was just 9 years old at the time. The Daily Mail noted Bieber’s trademark “[blocking]” his wife’s during its report of the two spending time apart.

Over in California, Justin was spotted riding around on a custom-designed motorcycle. The Canadian’s two-wheeler came complete with the yellow smiley that forms the logo for his Drew House clothing line. The star zoomed around Beverly Hills in shorts and a loose shirt. His outing appeared to be a solo one.

Over in New York City, Hailey was papped walking through streets in a stylish getup. Her signature grunge look manifested from a black t-shirt and matching heeled boots, although the ensemble was most eye-catching for its denims – the model wore jeans with an oversized matching jacket. The belted look came complete with shades and gold jewelry. Photos obtained by Splash News showed the star grabbing a cold caffeinated beverage.

Today’s news comes one day after the 2018-married couple appeared in a romantic Instagram snap. The picture (seen below) showed Bieber and his wife close up as Justin sat at a grand piano. The social media update sent out the same kinds of love that are seen with this high-profile couple’s street appearances. Somehow though, these two are far apart.

Studio mode

The news of Hailey’s trademark being “blocked” is likely to have fans talking. Given that this couple appears to do everything together, their spread-out appearance yesterday may also be a talking point.

If Hailey were to start her own cosmetics line, she would join other major faces who’ve done the same. Kylie Jenner’s best-selling Kylie Cosmetics line has earned her $1 billion. Kim Kardashian, Rihanna, Kat Von D, and Jessica Alba also have beauty-centric ranges.