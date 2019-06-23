Kylie Jenner Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Skintight Dress & Blonde Wig

Kylie Jenner is a golden goddess in her latest Instagram clip. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star flaunted her crazy curves on social media over the weekend, and even changed up her hair color.

According to The Daily Mail, Kylie Jenner headed out for a girls’ night with her sister, Kendall Jenner, and their friend, Sofia Richie, who also happens to be Scott Disick’s girlfriend.

In a video posted to Kylie’s Instagram story, the makeup mogul is seen sporting a skintight, pink sequined dress. The gown flaunts Jenner’s insane hourglass figure, hugging all of her curves. The long-sleeved dress also boasts a high cut that puts Kylie’s lean legs on full display.

In the clip, Kylie holds her phone up to the mirror as she snuggles up to Kendall. She rocks a shoulder-length blonde wig complete with edgy bangs, which gave some fans Lady Gaga vibes.

Jenner completed her look with a pair of strappy, silver chunky heels, which she gushes over in the video. Kylie also wore a full face of makeup for the outing.

Kylie’s glam look included darkened brows, a dramatic eye, and thick lashes, as well as pink blush on her cheeks. She also added a pink lip color and some light polish on her nails.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner could be showing off her fabulous figure before she loses it again. Rumors have been flying that the young reality star wants to add to her family and give her daughter, Stormi Webster, a little brother or sister in the very near future.

“Kylie has always expressed the desire to be a young mother and have lots of babies. She’s so maternal and private and loves to just be at home nesting. She’s very, very hands on and her love for Stormi is like no other. She truly believes she was put on this planet to be a mom,” an insider tells Hollywood Life.

The insider reveals that things between Jenner and her baby daddy, rapper Travis Scott, are wonderful, and the pair have been talking about expanding their family.

“Things with Travis are going really well right now, too, and Kylie would rather have another baby than a wedding right now. She’s very comfortable with where things are at, however, she has expressed the itch for being ready for baby number two,” the source added.

Fans can see more of Kylie Jenner by following her on Instagram.