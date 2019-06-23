Kate Beckinsale Puts Insane Abs On Display In Skimpy Workout Gear

Kate Beckinsale was seen flaunting her gym style in L.A. this weekend, and she wasn’t shy about showing off some skin.

According to The Daily Mail, Beckinsale was photographed by paparazzi this weekend as she headed to the gym in Los Angeles.

The actress was snapped sporting a black and white sports bra, which flaunted her cleavage, and showed off her flat tummy and toned abs in the process.

Beckinsale also sported black sweats over top of some black and white leggings. She added some plain white sneakers as she accessorized with some dark sunglasses and black polish on her fingernails.

Kate carried a pair of reading glasses, a white towel, and a thermos in her hand as she headed to her car. She also sported a black leather backpack.

Beckinsale’s long brown hair was pulled into a a gorgeous, full bun at the back of her head, and she also wore a full face of makeup for the gym outing.

Kate’s glam look consisted of darkened brows, a bronzed glow, and pink blush on her cheeks. She also rocked a nude, glossy lip.

Beckinsale has been posting multiple videos of her time at the gym on social media as of late, as it seems that she really enjoys her exercise routine.

Back in 2017, Kate Beckinsale told Shape Magazine that working out has done wonders for her, including changing her life.

Loading...

“Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant. I start out absolutely dreading it, do an incredibly punishing workout, b**** about it the whole time, and end up feeling 100 percent better when I leave,” the Underworld star previously told the publication.

As for her diet, Kate says that she has had to learn to love eating meat in order to get the the energy and protein that she needs for her hectic schedule and grueling workouts.

“I was a vegetarian for a really long time because I am incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have enough energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me,” Beckinsale admitted during the interview.

Recently, Kate Beckinsale’s name has been back in the media due to her short lived romance with Saturday Night Live star, Pete Davidson. However, the actress’s loyal fans never stopped talking about her, and do so all the time by following her and leaving comments on her Instagram photos.