Khloe Kardashian Flaunts Unbelievable Abs After Flashing Black Panties On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian hit the town with her best friends this weekend, and she got pulses racing in her skimpy little outfit.

According to The Daily Mail, Kardashian stepped out with her friends, twin sisters Khadijah and Malika Haqq, for the opening of Novelle ultra-lounge in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday.

Khloe stole the show as she flaunted one of her skimpiest outfits yet. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore a black sports bra top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, flat tummy, and out-of-this-world abs.

She added a short miniskirt to her ensemble, which buttoned at the side, leaving her lean legs to be shown through the hip-high slit. Khloe also added a black jacket over top, which she let hang off of her shoulder to show off even more skin.

The mother-of-one completed her look with a pair of knee-high black boots. She accessorized with a diamond chain and a cross pendant around her neck, as well as a black handbag.

Khloe had her long, blonde hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. She also sported a full face of makeup for the event.

Kardashian’s glam look included darkened brows, thick lashes, pink blush, and a light pink lip. She sported a deep tan all over her body and some light polish on her fingernails.

Before Khloe Kardashian and her best friends attended the event, the girls strutted their stuff in their sexy outfits for Instagram.

In one video, Khloe, Malika, and Khadijah were seen getting pumped for the night as they flaunted their ensembles with a sexy walk set to music.

In the clip, Kardashian can be seen going hard with her sassy walk, which caused her tiny little skirt to move out of place and flash her black panties underneath.

The wardrobe malfunction seemingly wasn’t a big deal to the reality star, who was already leaving little to the imagination with her racy clothing choices.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently had to defend herself on social media after rumors surfaced that she had started dating her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, while he was still in a relationship with his then-pregnant girlfriend, Jordan Craig.

Khloe assured her fans that she believed Tristan and Jordan were broken up at the time, and says the basketball star did everything in his power to make her believe he was single when they met.

“He had me talk with his most inner circle. He showed me physical poof [sic] (correspondence between the two) and had me on calls with his lawyers to prove his point. His best friends, business associates and even his mother told me, him and his ex were broken up before we met,” Khloe insisted, debunking the cheating rumors.

Fans can see more of Khloe Kardashian by following her on Instagram.