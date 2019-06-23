Olivia Brower Shows Off Incredible Physique In Barely-There Bikini On Instagram

American model Olivia Brower recently took to her Instagram account and wowed her fans with a bikini picture — one which sent temperatures soaring.

Captured for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, the picture featured the model wearing a barely-there bikini that not only allowed her to flaunt her perky breasts but also perfectly showcased her taut stomach and long, sexy legs.

The model let her damp hair down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it simple, while she posed against the breathtaking backdrop of the ocean.

Within a few hours of going live, and as of this writing, the picture accrued more than 8,400 likes and several comments and complimentary phrases wherein fans could be seen drooling over the model’s sexy figure.

“You are incredibly beautiful,” one of her fans wrote on the picture. “It’s confirmed…..you are a beautiful angel from heaven,” wrote another.

While another fans said that he has never seen a more beautiful woman before. Other fans, as usual, called her “stunning,” “true goddess,” “absolutely perfect,” and “super hot,” while the remaining fans expressed their admiration for the hot model by using heart, kiss, and fire emojis instead of long sentences.

Prior to posting the said picture, Olivia treated her fans to a series of Instagram Stories where she could be seen sitting in a stadium and enjoying a baseball match between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Colorado Rockies.

From her caption, it became obvious that she was rooting for Dodgers.

Prior to posting said snap, Olivia treated her fans to yet another sultry picture of her wearing a revealing animal-print swimsuit. The skimpy ensemble allowed her to flaunt a glimpse of her cleavage while it put her taut stomach on full display.

She let her slightly-damp brunette tresses down and opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural — a move that fans totally fell in love with.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was captured for Garage Clothing’s new campaign.

The racy photo became an instant hit among her fans, garnering more than 13,000 likes and over 150 comments as of this writing.

Apart from her fans, many of her fellow models and celebrities also commented on the picture, including Brooks Nader, Bryana Holly, and Georgia Gibbs, to name a few.

In an interview with C-Heads Magazine, Olivia was asked about the importance of fashion in her daily life. In response, she said the following.