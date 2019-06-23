‘General Hospital’ Star James Patrick Stuart Promises That There Is A ‘Freight Train Coming’

Get ready for some major drama coming for Valentin and Nina.

There is a new Nina in town on ABC’s General Hospital. This is Cynthia Watros’ first full week, and fans are getting used to seeing someone else take over the role that Michelle Stafford made her own. Many wondered if this would be a good fit since Nina has some big story lines coming up, but it looks like the new GH actress has her costars rooting for her, especially James Patrick Stuart. He promises that something huge is about to happen soon.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Stuart shared his love for his new costar. Watros is playing alongside the actor as the other half of the popular couple, Valentin Cassadine and Nina Reeves, on General Hospital. They are about to be married for the second time, and so far Stuart says that he and the rest of the cast have been amazed by her talent. He also issues a warning for fans that involves a freight train.

“@watroswatros The cast and crew are ALL falling head over heals with you and your talent. People get ready… there is a freight train coming.”

It certainly sounds like Cynthia Watros is fitting right in with the GH crew. It also sounds like there is a lot of drama coming up. What could possibly compare to a freight train? How about Nina finding out that her fiance and her so-called daughter have been lying to her for months? Fans were hoping to see Michelle Stafford’s reaction when she’s hit with the reality that this was all Valentin’s scheme to get her back. Her fake daughter, Sasha, is caught in the middle of it all.

Nina and Willow just have to get through today, West Coast. If only the last day of school was always this eventful. #GH is brand-new and STARTS NOW on ABC! @watroswatros @japastu pic.twitter.com/wR1rQXRWJe — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) June 21, 2019

Loading...

Then there is the rumor that Willow Tait is Nina’s real daughter. Watros had her first scenes with the schoolteacher last week. General Hospital fans have had mixed reactions on seeing their scenes together. However, there appears to be much more to come from the former Lost star.

If James Patrick Stuart says there is a fright train coming, then it may be that the new Nina steps up her game just in time for the big reveal that fans have been waiting for. There are no guarantees that Willow will end up being Nina’s daughter, but it would certainly make for good soapy drama. Nina hates Charlotte’s teacher and wants her out of their lives. Once the truth comes out about what Valentin did, Nina will lash out for sure. Also, once she discovers that the daughter that she has grown to love so much is a fake, it may just send her over the edge once again.

Keep watching General Hospital in the coming weeks to see that freight train coming.