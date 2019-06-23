Braless Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Skinny Jeans & Skintight Top

The 46-year-old stunner showed off her flawless figure in '90's-inspired jeans and a black, off-the-shoulder top in her latest Instagram selfie.

It’s no secret that Sofia Vergara is the embodiment of eternal youth. At 46 years old, the gorgeous actress and model boasts a phenomenal figure that would make women half her age green with envy.

The occasional throwback photos she posts on social media – ones taken in the early ’90s, when Sofia had just started her modeling career – show that the Colombian-born beauty hasn’t aged a day and looks just as ravishing and sexy now as she did 20 years ago.

Her smoking-hot looks and bubbly personality have earned Sofia a legion of admirers who regularly follow the movie star on social media. The stunning Latina boasts 16.6 million followers on Instagram alone, in addition to another nearly 9 million on Twitter. As such, whenever the Modern Family actress shares a post, her content is met with a flurry of likes and flattering comments.

Her latest photo share was no exception. On Sunday, Sofia updated her Instagram page with a sizzling snap and earned some viral attention in the process. The photo in question – a fabulous selfie snapped in the floor-length mirror of her dining room, where Sofia usually likes to pose for full-body shots – garnered more than 110,000 likes and a little shy of 500 comments in just a few short hours of being posted.

Shared in the early hours of Sunday morning, the pic showcased Sofia’s look from the night before. Dressed for a fun night on the town, the dark-haired beauty flaunted her age-defying physique in a curve-clinging outfit, putting on a youthful and seductive display.

For her fun-filled night out, the ageless beauty poured her jaw-dropping figure in a pair of skinny jeans that highlighted her incredibly fit silhouette. The tight-fitting garment featured trendy stitched detailing on the sides, channeling some serious ’90s’ vibes. Running along the full length of the leg, the eye-catching embellishment drew attention to the sinuous contour of Sofia’s hourglass frame, accentuating her sculpted hips and chiseled thighs.

The dazzling brunette teamed up her curve-clinging jeans with a skintight black top – a chic off-the-shoulder, one-sleeved design that turned her otherwise casual look into a smoldering one. The stylish piece hugged her curves in all the right places, bringing her generous bust into full focus.

Sofia wore the form-fitting garment tucked inside her jeans, thereby showing off her impossibly tiny waist. To add even more spice to her already scorching outfit, she went braless underneath the clingy top, unabashedly flaunting her buxom curves. She completed her sensual look with a pair of exquisite strappy heels and accessorized with sparkling drop-down earrings and an elegant black clutch.

Shortly after sharing the sweltering pic, Sofia followed up with a double Instagram update that showed her enjoying a wonderful time in the company of friends and family.

Photographed in a swanky restaurant, the Hot Pursuit actress cozied up to her niece, Claudia Vergara, and Claudia’s close friend, Paulina Char, for a glamorous shot of just the girls. A second photo revealed that the lovely ladies were joined for dinner by Sofia’s 26-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and by Claudia’s partner, Alejandro Asen.

As expected, Sofia’s head-turning selfie received a lot of love on Instagram, as fans flocked to the comment section to compliment the actress on her inspired outfit.

“I love, love, love your jeans,” wrote one person, adding a heavy-heart-exclamation emoji for emphasis.

“The jeans remind me of the Colombianas from back in the 90s here in Queens… [raised fist emoji] co,” penned another.

“90’s fashion is back,” quipped a third Instagram user.

As per usual, people couldn’t help but gush over Sofia’s youthful look, piling on the praised for her timeless beauty.

“How old are you? 22? Damn, you’re fine,” declared one adoring fan, ending their message with a rose emoji.

“Mamacita,” remarked another one of Sofia’s Instagram followers.