Wendy Williams Reveals The Major Lesson She Learned From Her Split With Kevin Hunter

Wendy Williams wants to be the one calling the shots from now on.

Wendy Williams announced her split from her husband of nearly 22 years, Kevin Hunter, in April. In the opinion of many, the split was a long time coming. Hunter was rumored to be unfaithful to Williams for years prior to them calling it quits. When the news broke that he had recently welcomed a baby girl with his mistress, Williams finally had enough. She filed for divorce and fired him as the executive producer of her show, The Wendy Williams Show. Looking back now, the television personality can recall some of the major lessons she learned from the split, according to People.

Williams and Hunter weren’t just husband and wife; they were professionally intertwined. They had a serious business relationship through which they worked together to build the platform that would make Williams famous. Now she feels like she shouldn’t have relied on him quite as much as she did. In a recent interview, she suggested that Hunter left her out of a lot of the deal making process. Her job was simply to show up once a deal had been made. However, she had very little say in negotiation process.

“You’ve got to be at the ground floor of your operation. I don’t care how big you get. Don’t just rely on your team to bring back the information because you’re such a big shot and you don’t have to be there.”

Wendy Williams Says Be Selfish In Your 20's: "Kids Will Slow You Down" https://t.co/hXqO4raaC7 pic.twitter.com/erCVSGf8Nr — xoNecole (@xonecole) June 23, 2019

From now on, Williams is taking back control. No longer will she allow the big decisions to be made without her say so.

Loading...

“It used to be Kev and the team would show up, and then Kev wouldn’t bring me in until he knew, ‘Okay, the deal’s done. Now it’s time for you to meet the people.’ Not now. I want to be in on the first conversation of the deal, and I want to be on every meeting until the deal is done. And that’s the way I roll.”

After Williams fired Hunter she not only removed his name from the credits, but also banned him from the set. As much as Williams wants to erase the presence of Hunter from her life completely, he’s already shown that he’s not going down without a fight. He’s asking for a hefty severance package, reportedly totaling millions of dollars.

Nevertheless, Williams has been moving on with her life professionally and romantically. She’s recently been seen out and about with 27-year-old Marc Tomblin.