Watch Morocco Vs. Namibia Live Stream: 2019 Africa Cup Of Nations Group D Opening Match, Start Time, Preview

Morocco have not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1976, but Coach Herve Renard may give them their best chance, as they open their campaign against low-ranked Namibia.

Morocco have not win the Africa Cup of Nations tournament in more than four decades, last taking home the trophy in 1976, but after advancing as far as the tournament quarterfinals last year, the world’s 47th-ranked team, per FIFA.com may have their best chance in years. Coach Herve Renard, who guided the Atlas Lions to the quarterfinals, is the only coach to win AFCON with two different countries, and is looking to make it a third — amidst speculation that he is on the verge of departing Morocco for yet another African nation. But Renard has attempted to put speculation about his future on hold as his team opens their 2019 tournament against lightly-regarded Namibia, in a match that will live stream from Cairo.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Morocco vs. Namibia Sunday Africa Cup of Nations Group D opening match, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern European Time on Saturday, June 22, at the 30,000-seat Al Salam Stadium, also known as Cairo Military Production Stadium, in Cairo, Egypt.

In Morocco, that start time will be 3:30 p.m., Western European Summer Time, while the game will start at 4:30 p.m. Central Africa Time in Namibia.

In the United Kingdom, the game starts at 3:30 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States the live stream gets underway at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, or 7:30 a.m. Pacific. In the Republic of Indonesia, the game gets underway at 9:30 p.m. Western Indonesian Time on Saturday, 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Namibia takes on Morocco today at 16h30 for their first match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations at the Al-Salam stadium in Cairo, Egypt. Will you be supporting the Brave Warriors today? #CelebrateWhoWeAre pic.twitter.com/DQMvZ6vYg5 — The Namibian (@TheNamibian) June 23, 2019

While Namibia have no real shot at taking the AFCON title, or even getting out of Group D, they will be happy with an upset of Morocco that stops a six-game AFCON losing streak. According to BeIn Sports, only Mozambique (12) and Benin (nine) are currency mired in longer losing streaks, in tournament games.

But Namibia is coming off of a 3-0 win over the Seychelles Islands in the Brave Warriors most recent match, on May 30, per Soccerway.

Renard previously won the AFCON championship with Zambia in 2012, and Ivory Coast in 2015, per Sports Keeda.

Morocco Coach Herve Renard can become the first coach to win AFCON with three different countries. Dean Mouhtaropoulos / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Morocco vs. Namibia Africa Cup of Nations showdown, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports network’s streaming service requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

Fans without access to the BeIn network also have a way to watch the Morocco vs. Namibia match stream live for free without a cable or BeIn Sports subscription. They sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package, or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial, and during that week-long period, fans can watch the Atlas Lions vs. Brave Warriors match live stream for free.

In Egypt BeIn Sports Connect will also carry the match, as will the BeIn service in Morocco. In Namibia, as well as in many other African countries, the South Africa-based Super Sport network carries the game.

Inside the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Euro Sport Player, as it will in Spain, as well.

In Canada, every 2019 AFCON match is streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, BeIn Sports Indonesia will carry the live stream of the AFCON showdown.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the world that may also offer a live stream of the AFCON Morocco vs. Namibia match, be sure to consult the information at Live Soccer TV.