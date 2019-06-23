Scott Disick Reunites With Sofia Richie After Costa Rica Vacation With Kourtney Kardashian

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are officially back together after some time apart. The pair reunited in Malibu on Saturday, as they had a lunch date with Disick’s oldest two children: Mason and Penelope.

According to The Daily Mail, Scott Disick was photographed by paparazzi as he and Sofia Richie visited their favorite eatery, Nobu.

Scott was seen sporting a pair of light-colored jeans and an off-white hooded sweatshirt. He added a pair of trendy sunglasses and some white sneakers to complete his look.

Meanwhile, Sofia wore a pair of skin-tight, nude shorts. The spandex bottoms flaunted Richie’s curvy backside and lean legs. She added a long-sleeved white sweater over top, and had her long blond hair parted down the middle. The model had her mane pulled back into a bun at the base of her head, and finished her look with some strappy heels.

Scott’s oldest son, Mason, sported a pink shirt and gray pants with a bucket hat on his head. All the while, Penelope donned some black shorts and a tan shirt as she and her big brother enjoyed a sweet ice cream treat.

The outing marked the first time that Scott and Sofia have been seen together in public since Disick returned home from his family vacation with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their kids.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian were joined on their vacation by Kourt’s sister, Kim. However, Sofia Richie did not tag along on the getaway.

During a recent episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney opened up about having a great time during a vacation with Scott, Sofia, and the kids.

“We honestly had the best time. It was fine. She’s, like, easy to be around. She’s not, like, causing [drama]. I had a great time. The trip was really fun and easy. I don’t think we will take every trip together, but it was totally not awkward,” Kardashian said, adding that she stayed in a three-bedroom villa with her children, while Disick and Richie stayed in a different building.

However, Kourtney’s mother, Kris Jenner, later revealed that she was worried that her daughter may get hurt by getting too close to Scott and Sofia.

“To be honest, it’s a little confusing. What is happening? My fear is that she can’t make up her mind, because of her indecisiveness, it’s going to her bite her in the a** and she’s going to be the one deciding way too late that she’s in love with Scott. Somebody is going to end up getting really hurt in this scenario,” Kris stated.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian's life by following the reality star on Instagram.