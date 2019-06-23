Khloe Kardashian Starts Celebrating Her Birthday By Posting Sexy Videos On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian headed to Instagram with a two-part post after her sexy walk with two cohorts had been captured on video. The social media post immediately exploded as more than 200,000 among her 95 million followers took note and liked the social media offering that had only been live for 10 minutes as of this writing.

Kim Kardashian was among those early admirers. She gave praise not by saying a word but rather by posting a series of four fire emoji. Just a minute earlier during another Instagram comment on this first of two memes from her younger sister, Kim had been more verbal by calling Koko a “superstar gal.”

And why not? Who doesn’t enjoy a happy-go-lucky Kardashian take on what looked like a hotel hallway as she showed her ample assets as she skipped along? Since the reality star turns 35 on June 27, she was just likely warming up to welcoming this seminal date in style.

Khloe proved ready to rock out on the first of two videos while wearing a very short, very revealing button-down miniskirt that had been unbuttoned all the way up past her left thigh, revealing a lot of skin. The sexy short film was backed by funky rap music as the trio — including Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, and Khadijah Haqq McCray — sauntered down the corridor.

Kardashian was also wearing an abbreviated top that seemed to have doubled as a bra, allowing a lot of her taut tummy to be revealed. She also wore a sweater that was half-on and half-off as her feet sat in a pair of fancy boots with fur (or faux fur) trim that came up to her knee. Her hands, meanwhile, were clutching a small designer purse. All of these fashion elements were black.

The second clip in the Instagram deck marked a much quicker beat playing in the background than the music that was used to cover the first video. This time, Khloe, again with her two sidekicks, showed an even sexier side of herself as she flicked her long blonde locks while really starting to rock out.

She did so even though she obviously wasn’t in a club and didn’t seem to have attracted a crowd. The other two other women in her company also joined in on the fun. They were also wearing black and had on skintight clothing that left barely anything to the imagination.

Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images

So what do you think made Khloe Kardashian and her backup dancers/friends decide to flit down an empty hallway while being filmed for some social media posts that could easily be converted into memes?

As was recently revealed in the accompanying photo, Khloe Kardashian had been getting ready to walk the red carpet with Malika Haqq and Malika’s sister, Khadijah Haqq McCray, for Saturday’s grand opening of Novelle, Mohegan Sun’s new ultra-lounge, on Saturday in Connecticut. Who knew? Party on!