Tristan Thompson’s Ex, Jordan Craig, Reportedly Said He’s An Absentee Father To Both Of His Kids

Tristan Thompson’s ex-girlfriend is claiming that the Cleveland Cavaliers star is an absentee father.

The Inquisitr previously shared that Craig has been speaking out about her relationship with Thompson. The lifestyle blogger claims that Thompson began dating Khloe Kardashian at the same time she became pregnant with their son, Prince, 3. She also claims that Thompson hasn’t been as involved as she would like him to be since Prince was born in 2016.

Hollywood Life reports that the basketball player’s hectic schedule, paired with his high-profile relationship with Kardashian, have been contributing factors as to why Thompson isn’t involved as much. The outlet also shared that Thompson hasn’t been involved in his and Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter True’s life either since they split back in February.

Craig reportedly felt that Thompson would repeat the same patterns with True that he has with Prince once he and the Good American CEO were no longer together. The influencer reportedly stated that the photos Thompson shares of his children on his Instagram page are for entertainment purposes only.

“Jordan has felt for a long time now that she is raising Prince alone. Tristan barely sees his son. Jordan gets very frustrated when on social media Tristan tries to look so involved when he’s not,” a source said.

“It’s really sad, so she isn’t at all surprised to see Khloe struggle with Tristan’s involvement with True. Jordan has no ill will or feelings for Khloe whatsoever. She loves her son so much and essentially raises him alone.”

Craig’s claims come weeks after Kardashian stated that she and Thompson are working on their co-parenting relationship. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has said in the past that while she and Thompson didn’t work out, she doesn’t want to keep her daughter away from him.

Motherly shared that Kardashian opened up about how the exes are working together to make things as normal as possible for their baby girl. She said that she knows that Thompson is a “great person,” and is “civilized” with him for the sake of their daughter.

Kardashian also addressed Craig’s claims that she and Thompson were involved at the same time Craig was expecting their son. Kardashian explained, via her Instagram Stories, that she was under the impression that Thompson was a single man when they went on a blind date in 2016.

The reality star even said that Thompson shared legal documents with her as proof that he wasn’t with Craig romantically. She then issued an apology for “any pain that has been created either way.”