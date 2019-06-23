Carrie Underwood Shares Hilarious New Video Of Her Baby

Carrie Underwood took to her Instagram account this weekend to share a super sweet video of her youngest son, Jacob Bryan Fisher.

In the adorable clip, Carrie Underwood’s husband, former NHL star Mike Fisher, is seen playing with the couple’s young son, who is lying on the bed.

Mike begins to sing Vince Gill’s song, “I Still Believe In You,” which sets little Jacob off into a fit of tears. However, when his country music superstar mother takes over the song, the baby boy stops crying and lovingly looks at his mom.

Of course, the pair had to test out the theory that little Jacob loves his mother’s voice, but isn’t such a huge fan of his father’s singing chops. So, Mike began to sing again and Jacob began to cry again until Carrie took over the song.

The pair go back and forth a few times and each time the baby responds in the same hilarious way.

Underwood and Fisher welcomed their little boy back in January as he joined his big brother, Isaiah. Since that time, Carrie has been earning major praise for her post-baby body, which has seemed to bounce back rather quickly following the birth earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Carrie Underwood recently opened up about her exercise routine and how going out on tour actually benefits her workouts because she gets to use her mobile gym with fewer distractions.

“I get super excited when we go on tour because I feel like that’s my most consistent workouts. My life is so crazy — but when I’m at home, it’s crazy with groceries and cleaning the house and I have to take this dog to the vet and go pick up my kid from here and do this. The road is kind of different in that I don’t have a house to clean, I don’t have as much laundry to do,” Carrie recently revealed to E! News.

Underwood also revealed that her husband and family go out on the road with her and that she and Mike will often work out together while she’s on tour. This could be the reason that the singer has been sporting a fabulous figure just six months following the birth of baby number two.

Fans can see more of Carrie Underwood’s life, which includes her husband, children, and tour by following the singer on her Instagram account.