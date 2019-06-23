April Love Geary, Girlfriend Of Singer Robin Thicke, Shows Off Her Insanely Hot ‘Mom Bod’ In Skimpy Bikini

April Love Geary’s post-baby body is looking hotter than ever.

The model, better known as the girlfriend of singer Robin Thicke, showed off her enviable figure in a series of racy pictures posted to her Instagram Stories. April posted another picture of her “mom bod” to her Instagram page showing off her fit physique in a skimpy blue thong bikini. The picture made quite the impression on her followers, prompting scores of supportive comments.

That included some big praise from her boyfriend.

“What da hell!” Robin Thicke commented on the picture.

The 24-year-old model has frequently used Instagram to show off her incredible post-baby body and to give fans a glimpse of life with two young children at home. Last April, Geary posted a throwback photo of herself nursing infant daughter in what the Daily Mail noted was an effort to break the stigma of breastfeeding.

GThe first time my baby girl latched onto my nipple,” April proudly wrote. She added, “And to the women who can’t have babies/breastfeed/etc, your boobs are yours. Your body is yours. If you can’t breastfeed, you are no less than someone who can.”

There is a lot of work that goes into April Love Geary’s baby body. The model has given fans a glimpse of the strict workout routine she follows, occasionally posting pictures and videos of the high-impact workout in her Instagram Stories.

She has also shown off the fruits of those labors, including pictures showing off her washboard abs and fantastically fit arms.

Though fans have been happy to see the hard work April Love Geary has put in and often leave words of encouragement, she has also taken some criticism for having two babies so close to each other (Mia is now 1, while daughter Lola is four months). As Us Weekly noted, she actually fielded some criticism last year for getting pregnant again with an infant already at home.

The magazine noted that the cyberbullying showed up on April’s Instagram comments, with some naysayers apparently deciding what was best for her family planning.

“Didn’t your doctor tell you, your body needs time to recover? You ruined the best years of your life,” one person wrote, while another added that it was wrong for her to be just over 21 years old and already having two children.

But April Love Geary hasn’t seemed the least bit bothered by the criticism, and is more focused on showing off her incredible post-baby body than heeding the words of her online critics.