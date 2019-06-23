‘Tan Mom’ Patricia Krentcil Hasn’t Completely Recovered From Recent Health Scare, Insiders Say

Patricia “Tan Mom” Krentcil, a woman from New Jersey who has gained widespread notoriety because of her addiction to tanning reportedly still has a long way to go before she recovers from a recent health scare. As Page Six reports, Krentcil was hospitalized for pneumonia and other health concerns earlier this month and ended up in a medically-induced coma. She has since regained consciousness but a source told Page Six that she’s nowhere close to being perfectly healthy and her family is reportedly worried about her.

“She’s still weak,” the insider said. “There are still problems with her stomach — [doctors] think it’s inflammation — and she still has fluid.” Page Six claimed that their source was one of Krentcil’s relatives.

The woman who once went viral for trying to get her then 5-year-old daughter into a tanning bed gave a recent interview to The New York Post about her health crisis.

“I had a breakdown in my body. My whole system just collapsed,” she said of the ordeal.

According to Page Six, Krentcil went into cardiac arrest which prompted doctors to induce the medical coma which means that she was on life support. Fluid had accumulated in her lungs but getting it out of those vital organs caused a life-threatening complication. Krentcil is a chronic smoker which had already damaged her lungs and this was reportedly made worse by the doctors’ efforts to remove the fluid.

Family members have said that the 51-year-old doesn’t seem fazed by what’s happened to her and doesn’t want to slow down her career in the spotlight. She’s reportedly focused on the red carpet events she’s got planned in the near future instead of her health.

Krentcil has something of a music career. She released an album called Free 2 Be Me in 2018 with her musical collaborator, Adam Barta. Barta is an actor and reality star who has become known for releasing duets with media personalities. Besides his music with Krentcil, he’s also done a song with “Honey Boo Boo” Alana Thompson, Ru Paul’s Drag Race alum Eureka O’Hara and Love and Hip Hop New York’s Mariah Lynn, among others.

Barta commented on Krentcil’s health via his Twitter page.

“She’s a strong lady, and I fully expect her to be on the phone with Howard in a week or two reliving this ordeal,” he wrote.

Krentcil and Barta have been promoting a new single called “Money Maka.” But Page Six reports that her family suspects that he may have leaked the details of her medical situation to the press and they aren’t happy about it.

“Her kids are furious,” the source said. “We didn’t want that out.”