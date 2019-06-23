Halsey Flaunts Sexy Curves In Crop Top & Leather Hot Pants

Halsey showed off her impressive figure on stage this weekend as she performed at the MTV MIAW Awards in Mexico City.

According to The Daily Mail, Halsey took the stage at the awards show on Saturday, which was held at the Palacio De Los Deportes.

Photos from the event reveal that the singer donned a very revealing outfit for her performance, which had a bit of a bondage theme.

In the photos, Halsey rocks a black leather crop top, which flaunts her ample cleavage, flat belly, and toned abs. The singer adds to the edgy look by rocking a pair of ripped fishnet stockings and some leather hot pants complete with a chain belt around her tiny waist.

The tiny bottoms also showed off her curvy backside. Halsey completed her look by wearing a pair of black boots and showcasing many of her tattoos.

The singer accessorized by sporting multiple rings on her fingers and wearing a long, purple wing. Halsey’s long mane is parted down the middle and styled in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

Halsey also sported a full face of dramatic makeup for the performance, which included thick lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a purple berry color on her lips.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Halsey’s latest performance comes just weeks after she revealed she suffered a painful injury to her foot while trying to save a butterfly during a trip to the “jungle.”

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. Turns out the butterfly was already dead. I have alien feet I know. I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts. 3 radio shows in California this week. Catch me hobbling around,” the singer wrote in the caption of her a photo showing both her broken toe and the dead insect.

Meanwhile, Halsey recently told Ryan Seacrest on his radio show that she has been hard at work to her third album, and fans may get to hear something different from the singer this time around as she wants her listeners to know that she is someone who can sing more than just the pop ballads that play on the radio.

Fans can see more of Halsey as she works on her new album by following the singer on her social media accounts.