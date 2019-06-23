Britney Spears Rocks Yellow & White Bikinis In Fun Instagram Video

Just an hour ago, Britney Spears treated her 22.1 million Instagram followers to a fun video clip of herself enjoying some fun in the sun while rocking a few different bikinis.

Toward the beginning of the fun clip, Britney looked to be doing sit-ups on the wet shoreline of the beach while wearing her canary yellow bikini. The end of the video contained Spears switching to her white bikini before twirling and swimming in the clear blue water.

The middle of the video featured Spears changing things up as she took a wave rider for a spin. Portions of the video also panned across the gorgeous water and the sandy beach.

The video included Enrique Iglesias’ Spanish version of “Bailando.” According to the caption, Spears revealed that Iglesias once bought her a coffee while introducing her to her first Coffee Bean.

In just an hour, her followers have played the video over 330,000 times and left just shy of 2,000 comments.

Unfortunately for Spears, her fun video was met with pretty mixed feedback. A few dubbed her as the “queen of not making sense” as they had no idea what she was talking about with regard to tongues and English versus Spanish in the caption of the video.

Britney, however, was also met with a lot of love and support as many enjoyed seeing the singer having fun.

“I love this caption because it finally feels like Britney is being herself, wrote this herself and it doesn’t feel staged or fake for the first time in a long time,” one individual penned.

A second questioned: “Girl what are you talking about?”

“Queen of random thoughts,” a third added.

Just yesterday, Spears took to Instagram to share a post containing a snapshot of herself rocking the same yellow and white bikinis.

The first photo contained Spears standing knee-deep in clear blue water. In the second photo, Britney was lying on her stomach on the wet shoreline with her curvaceous bosom on full display.

The bikini-clad collection of photos has accumulated over 550,000 likes and nearly 7,000 comments in just 24 hours.

Her latest beach day video comes just a few hours after she shared a video clip of herself striking a Superman pose in her yellow bikini while revealing that she had found “paradise,” as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

An eyewitness told E! News that Britney appeared to be relaxed and thrilled to be enjoying a tropical getaway with her mother.

“[Britney] was dancing around and singing to herself. She had the best time in the crystal-clear water. After the beach, they went to the pool, where they ordered lunch and relaxed together on a daybed,” the eyewitness recalled to the media outlet.