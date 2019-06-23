Lindsay Lohan Flaunts Cleavage In Pink Gucci Bathing Suit

Lindsay Lohan is flaunting her fabulous figure all over Mykonos. The actress was spotted this weekend as she rocked a sexy bathing suit.

According to The Daily Mail, Lindsay Lohan was photographed by paparazzi in Greece on Saturday as she wore a skimpy, hot pink Gucci one-piece.

In the photos, Lohan is seen wearing the bathing suit with a matching pink cover-up skirt and a tan belt wrapped around her tiny waist.

The piece of swimwear put Lindsay’s ample cleavage on full display and also showcased her toned arms and lean legs. Lohan accessorized her beachy look with a chunky necklace and multiple bracelets on her wrist.

Lindsay had her long, red hair parted down the middle and styled in soft, straight strands which fell down her back and blew in the wind.

The Mean Girls star carried a drink in one hand, and her phone and sunglasses in the other as she went barefoot by the pool to enjoy some fun in the sun.

Lindsay also rocked a full face of makeup for the outing, which included a shimmering glow, darkened eyebrows, and thick lashes.

Lohan added to her glam look by sporting some pink blush, fresh face, and a nude lip.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsay Lohan has been a busy woman. She’s currently jumping back into her music and has recently signed a deal with Tommy Mottola’s Casablanca Records, the same company that released her previous two records.

Lohan’s first album, Speak, reached as high as No. 4 on the Billboard charts with songs like “Over” and “Rumors.”

Just one year later, Lindsay released her second studio album, A Little More Personal, which included songs such as “Confessions of a Broken Heart,” and “Edge of Seventeen.”

Lindsay is mostly known for her work as an actress, starring in movies like Mean Girls, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen, Freaky Friday, Life-Sized, Herbie Fully Loaded, Georgia Rule, Just My Luck, and more. However, she first shot to fame by playing twin sisters in The Parent Trap.

Recently, Lohan’s on-screen dad in the film, Dennis Quaid, gushed over the acting talent that Lindsay displayed at such a young age.

“She had me believing they were two different kids. She was a savant. She could just channel anything like that. Some people are like that and the rest of us have to work at it,” Quaid told People Magazine.

Fans can see more of Lindsay Lohan’s life by following the actress/singer on Instagram.