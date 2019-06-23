Mick Jagger Returns To The Stage For The First Time Since Heart Surgery

Mick Jagger made a triumphant return to the stage on Friday when the Rolling Stones resumed their “No Filter” tour in Chicago. The tour had previously been delayed because Jagger needed to have surgery to repair a heart valve, Entertainment Tonight reports. The announcement about the legendary rocker’s health was made three months ago in a statement to the fans in which he expressed his regret for interrupting the tour.

“I’m so sorry to all our fans in America & Canada with tickets. I really hate letting you down like this,” he said. “I’m devastated for having to postpone the tour but I will be working very hard to be back on stage as soon as I can. Once again, huge apologies to everyone.”

Video posted to social media from the Rolling Stones’ gig on Friday show Jagger showing off his signature dance moves, much to the delight of the fans who had gathered to see the band.

But his vibrancy on stage should come as no surprise to fans of The Rolling Stones. As People Magazine reported in May, videos of Jagger practicing his moves for the tour were released online and he looked as fit as ever.

According to People, the 75-year-old lead singer was released from the hospital in April and reassured fans that he was on the mend.

“Thank you, everyone, for all your messages of support, I’m feeling much better now and on the mend — and also a huge thank you to all the hospital staff for doing a superb job,” he said.

Although he seems to have the energy of a much younger man, Entertainment Tonight notes Jagger has previously admitted that he’s slowed down his touring schedule as he’s gotten older. In a recent interview with a Toronto radio station, Jagger recalled that he used to tour all year, but now, that’s been whittled down to three or four months.

But his senior citizen status hasn’t stopped Mick Jagger from fathering children. He and his 32-year-old girlfriend, Melanie Hamrick, welcomed a baby boy two years ago, Page Six wrote. Hamrick and Jagger reportedly started dating in 2014, after the suicide of his previous girlfriend, fashion designer L’Wren Scott.

According to the Rolling Stones‘ website, after their concerts in Chicago, the band will head to Canada for their next concert in Oro Station in Ontario. The tour comes to a close on in Miami, Florida, on August 31.