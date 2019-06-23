Nicole Kidman Goes Braless, Holds Open Shirt In Sexy New Instagram Post

There are thousands upon thousands of sexy photos on Instagram these days, as aspiring models and influencers post images of themselves to entice their followers. Once in a while, however, a world-renowned celebrity will shock everyone by sharing a hot photo of their own, and this time it’s an Australian treasure who’s sharing a hot pic. Actress Nicole Kidman shared a photo of herself to her Instagram timeline Saturday evening, and it’s anything but normal for her feed.

In the new post, Nicole is holding the bow straps of a white blouse which coincidentally is completely unbuttoned. The actresses entire chest is on display as she went braless for the tasteful photo. This doesn’t appear to be a photo which Nicole had taken in her home or on vacation but seems to be from some kind of professional photographer’s shoot.

The image is in black and white, but the grey scale doesn’t hinder the appearance of Nicole’s stellar abs. She paired the open white shirt with black leather low-rise pants and a pearl necklace. Her wavy amber hair was slicked back and she sported minimal makeup.

In the caption of the photo, Nicole joked that she loves a white shirt. Most of her followers seemed to share the sentiment as the post amassed over 80,000 likes in one hour. The comments were well over the 1,000 mark at the time of this publication, way more than any of her posts before it.

The comments under the sexy post were nothing but complimentary. Some of Nicole’s followers were a little shocked by the photo, but no one seemed to be disappointed. Heart, fire symbol, and heart-eyed emojis also peppered the comment section under the post, with many users at a loss for words.

Loading...

At this time, none of Nicole’s Big Little Lies co-stars have commented on the picture. Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Shailene Woodly, and Laura Dern routinely comment on one another’s photos on Instagram, meaning witty and complimentary comments should be on their way soon.

Nicole doesn’t appear to have shared a sexy photo of herself like this on her Instagram timeline ever, with most of her posts prominently promoting her work, and her time spent with husband Keith Urban. The 52-year-old’s last several posts were related to Big Little Lies since its newest season just kicked off a few weeks ago.

To see more from the ladies of Big Little Lies, catch Season 2 every Sunday night at 9 p.m. EST on HBO.